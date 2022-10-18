ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fS9FD_0idmzdp600

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi ’s winless start as Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson .

Struggling Forest failed to register an effort on target but moved a point and a place above East Midlands rivals Leicester after doggedly digging in to claim only a sixth point of a difficult campaign to date.

Brighton remain seventh having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the appointment of head coach De Zerbi a month ago.

Profligate Albion managed 19 attempts at goal but, aside from expertly clawing away from Gross nine minutes from time, England World Cup hopeful Henderson was rarely tested.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa

Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
The Independent

Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Fulham v Aston Villa w/ the Fulhamish Podcast!

With Fulham written off at the start of the season by many neutrals, what has Dan made of Fulham’s season thus far?. What can be made of Marco Silva’s reign as Fulham boss thus far and what have been the noticeable differences between him and the way Scott Parker took charge of The Cottagers?
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

L﻿iverpool fans turned up at Anfield on Wednesday wondering whether their team could back-up their excellent win over Manchester City with another three points against West Ham. A﻿fter all, the Reds have been unpredictable and inconsistent this season by their usual high standards. J﻿urgen Klopp's side lived dangerously...
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after woeful start to Premier League season

Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa just 11 games into the Premier League season and a little over an hour after the club’s dismal defeat to Fulham. Villa have endured a tough start to the season and the result left the side 17th in the table following a run of one win in nine Premier League games.As Villa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, the travelling supporters turned on Gerrard, chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “You’ll never work again” to the former Liverpool captain.And shortly after Villa’s defeat, the club confirmed...
NBC Sports

Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss. A Robin Koch...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta defends decision to play Bukayo Saka after injury concern

Mikel Arteta has defended the decision to play Bukayo Saka in Arsenal’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.The England forward had missed just 179 minutes of club football this season before the 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium put the Gunners into the knockout stages.Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game, with Saka once again the bright spark, although there was cause for concern when he went down injured shortly after the hosts had taken the lead.With the World Cup kicking off in two months, Saka’s form and fitness will continue to be closely monitored by England supporters.The...
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea

C﻿helsea extended their unbeaten run to seven games since Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, but the fans will be frustrated they did not claim all three points from a west London derby away at Brentford. P﻿otter made five changes from the side that won 2-0 at Aston...
The Independent

Harvey Barnes boosts Leicester to add pressure on Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

Harvey Barnes continued to torment Leeds as he inspired Leicester to a vital victory which breathed fresh life into their survival hopes.The winger scored his sixth goal in six games against United to help the Foxes to a 2-0 win and ease any growing pressure on boss Brendan Rodgers.He added to Robin Koch’s early own goal with the Foxes a point from the safety line ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to fellow strugglers Wolves.While they remain in the bottom three, victory lifted Leicester off the foot of the table and gives Rodgers time in a week which has the...
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy