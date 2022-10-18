Read full article on original website
Q: Yellow water, has a bad smell and when taking a shower causes stinging. Is this normal for colorado springs water?
A: A Colorado attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. It doesn't sound normal. Shower water isn't supposed to sting. There are law firms that handle toxic tort matters (these are cases that deal with exposure to toxic or hazardous substances). But the first thing they might ask is if you discussed the issue with your local municipal water supply/environmental protection agency(s). Good luck.
Have You Seen The Signs?
Has it been harder for you to get to school lately? A lot of traffic creating long lines into either the academic or athletic lots? Or, maybe it’s even hard for you to get out of your own neighborhood without getting stuck behind a construction truck or seeing a “New Houses Coming Soon” sign. If your answer was “yes” to any of these questions then you have seen the signs of vast construction and expansion developing in Monument’s community, especially near Palmer Ridge High School.
Haunted houses in Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
Another coffee chain brews up expansion plans for Colorado Springs
A small Arkansas-based coffee chain has its sights set on expanding to Colorado Springs, and its arrival would mean the demolition of a handful of existing buildings. 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, founded in 2017 and based in Rogers, Ark., has submitted proposals to city officials showing plans to open at least three area locations: 1930 E. Platte Ave. in the central part of town; 410 S. 26th St. on the west side; and 3806 Maizeland Road in eastern Colorado Springs.
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
WATCH: Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley Conduit in Colorado from the 'BIL'. $60 million in new funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the AVC. A small fire was quickly contained at a Walmart in Colorado Springs 10/20/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire in Boulder County. Fire has since...
Arrest made following discovery of threatening note at high school in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest after finding a threatening note on a high school campus north of Colorado Springs Thursday. Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat scheduled for Friday was found in a restroom at Palmer...
Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small fire forced a Colorado Springs Walmart to evacuate Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire happened inside the grocery store on 8th St. By the time crews arrived at the scene, however, CSFD said the flames had been put out. The store evacuated for The post Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store appeared first on KRDO.
[BREAKING] New wildfire forces closure at 148-acre park in Colorado
Author's note: Evacuations originally thought to be related to this fire, were actually ordered for another blaze burning nearby. More information on that fire, can be found here. A new wildfire sparked on Mount Muscoco in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, forcing closures at North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls. The blaze, dubbed the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at around 6 AM, according to a tweet...
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Top 10 Mexican restaurants around the Colorado Springs area
Start with chips and salsa, but don't end there. With many delicious dishes to choose from such as traditional chicken enchiladas to modern twists like sweet potato nachos, you are sure to find what you enjoy. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine,...
Developer who needs Springs’ water seeks COS annexation for property flanked by city of Fountain
La Plata Communities wants Colorado Springs to annex 3,200 acres that are bordered on three sides by the city of Fountain. The proposed Amara development — Amara means beloved, eternal, imperishable and immortal, depending on the translation — would have room for up to 9,500 homes of various sizes and prices.
31 new citizens call Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than two dozen people, including several Fort Carson soldiers, became U.S. citizens today in Colorado Springs. It was a long-awaited celebration for the 31 people who received citizenship Friday at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c. And after serving our country for many years,...
Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Incomparable Custom Home in Castle Rock defines Elegance at Every Turn
968 Country Club Parkway Home in Castle Rock, Colorado for Sale. 968 Country Club Parkway, Castle Rock, Colorado is stunning residence within the gates of The Village at Castle Pines highlighted by a 2-story vaulted great room with gas fireplace, incredible custom wood beams, window wall, and multiple access points to the large deck with outdoor fireplace. This home in Castle Rock offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 968 Country Club Parkway, please contact Stacie Chadwick (Phone: 303-829-4713) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart, suspect sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported following a small fire at a Colorado Springs Walmart on Thursday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene there had been a fire in the men’s department. The fire was extinguished.
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
