El Paso County, CO

Q: Yellow water, has a bad smell and when taking a shower causes stinging. Is this normal for colorado springs water?

A: A Colorado attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. It doesn't sound normal. Shower water isn't supposed to sting. There are law firms that handle toxic tort matters (these are cases that deal with exposure to toxic or hazardous substances). But the first thing they might ask is if you discussed the issue with your local municipal water supply/environmental protection agency(s). Good luck.
COLORADO STATE
Have You Seen The Signs?

Has it been harder for you to get to school lately? A lot of traffic creating long lines into either the academic or athletic lots? Or, maybe it’s even hard for you to get out of your own neighborhood without getting stuck behind a construction truck or seeing a “New Houses Coming Soon” sign. If your answer was “yes” to any of these questions then you have seen the signs of vast construction and expansion developing in Monument’s community, especially near Palmer Ridge High School.
MONUMENT, CO
Haunted houses in Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Another coffee chain brews up expansion plans for Colorado Springs

A small Arkansas-based coffee chain has its sights set on expanding to Colorado Springs, and its arrival would mean the demolition of a handful of existing buildings. 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, founded in 2017 and based in Rogers, Ark., has submitted proposals to city officials showing plans to open at least three area locations: 1930 E. Platte Ave. in the central part of town; 410 S. 26th St. on the west side; and 3806 Maizeland Road in eastern Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small fire forced a Colorado Springs Walmart to evacuate Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire happened inside the grocery store on 8th St. By the time crews arrived at the scene, however, CSFD said the flames had been put out. The store evacuated for The post Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
[BREAKING] New wildfire forces closure at 148-acre park in Colorado

Author's note: Evacuations originally thought to be related to this fire, were actually ordered for another blaze burning nearby. More information on that fire, can be found here. A new wildfire sparked on Mount Muscoco in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, forcing closures at North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls. The blaze, dubbed the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at around 6 AM, according to a tweet...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
What is El Paso Co. Ballot Issue 7A?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County voters will decide in November whether or not to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's one-cent sales tax for local transportation projects. Voters will not decide on a tax increase, just a continuation of the 55% of the tax that...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
31 new citizens call Colorado home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than two dozen people, including several Fort Carson soldiers, became U.S. citizens today in Colorado Springs. It was a long-awaited celebration for the 31 people who received citizenship Friday at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c. And after serving our country for many years,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Incomparable Custom Home in Castle Rock defines Elegance at Every Turn

968 Country Club Parkway Home in Castle Rock, Colorado for Sale. 968 Country Club Parkway, Castle Rock, Colorado is stunning residence within the gates of The Village at Castle Pines highlighted by a 2-story vaulted great room with gas fireplace, incredible custom wood beams, window wall, and multiple access points to the large deck with outdoor fireplace. This home in Castle Rock offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 968 Country Club Parkway, please contact Stacie Chadwick (Phone: 303-829-4713) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart, suspect sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported following a small fire at a Colorado Springs Walmart on Thursday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene there had been a fire in the men’s department. The fire was extinguished.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
El Paso, TX
