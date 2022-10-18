Read full article on original website
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Swiss Brand Loev Wraps You Up In Lab-Grown Diamonds
If there was once any question whether lab-grown diamonds would have an impact on the industry, well, we have our answer. Aside from a recent report that lab-grown diamonds now reportedly make up around 10% of U.S. diamond engagement ring sales, one needn’t look much further than the market’s offerings: While a throng of current brands and designers have recently debuted lab-grown collections (some making the switch to solely lab-grown), others are fresh to the scene, making their debut not only as modern jewelers, but also as specifically lab-grown diamond jewelers.
Quality Gold Plans to Go Public Through a SPAC
Jewelry wholesaler Quality Gold plans to go public through a merger with a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) in the first quarter of 2023. After combining with Tastemaker Acquisition Corp., Quality Gold hopes to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker QGLD. The initial public offering (IPO) aims to raise $279 million, which would imply an enterprise value for Quality Gold of $989 million, just shy of “unicorn” status.
