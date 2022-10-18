ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Players Championship Darts: Dave Chisnall defies rookie Josh Rock to claim title | "My goal is the Premier League"

Dave Chisnall secured his second ranking title inside a month by winning Players Championship 25 on Thursday, seeing off rookie Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider. The first of four Players Championship events this week saw Chisnall scoop the £12,000 title at the Barnsley Metrodome with a commanding performance in the final, wrapping up his seventh victory of the day.
FIA makes offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on

The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
Natasha Jonas open to facing Claressa Shields in USA after unification clash

Natasha Jonas says she would be keen to face Claressa Shields in either the UK or US in a potential clash of world champions next year. Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
Prix Perth: The King's Reach For The Moon set for Saint-Cloud return on Saturday

Reach For The Moon makes his eagerly-awaited return to action at Saint-Cloud on Saturday. The son of Sea The Stars has always commanded plenty of attention and at one time was the ante-post favourite to win the Derby for the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. A setback meant his...
T20 World Cup: Ireland reach Super 12s and eliminate West Indies with crushing win in Hobart

Ireland have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and eliminated two-time champions West Indies after a thumping nine-wicket win in Hobart. Ireland are into the second round for the first time since 2009, with West Indies - winners of this tournament in 2012 and 2016 - subjected to a first-round exit for just the second time after a crushing defeat at Bellerive Oval.
T20 World Cup: Netherlands join Sri Lanka in Super 12s after Namibia lose thriller to UAE

Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, with Namibia's hopes scuppered by a thrilling defeat to the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka, champions of this competition in 2012, secured a spot in round two with a 16-run victory over Netherlands and as winners of Group A will now enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, a pool featuring England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and one other qualifier.

