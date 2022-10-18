Read full article on original website
SkySports
United States Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers
Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas for a United States Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points. Max Verstappen claimed his second championship last time out in Japan...
SkySports
Red Bull cost cap drama continues: Confrontation beckons for accused team and Formula 1 rivals at US GP
Formula 1's cost cap was confirmed at a news conference in Austin, Texas in November 2019. This Saturday, another Austin news conference will underline how its now F1's most divisive issue. Red Bull's Christian Horner, whose team breached the cap, will face the media alongside Zak Brown, whose leaked letter...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Saffron Beach booked in for Keeneland trip after pleasing Jane Chapple-Hyam at home
Saffron Beach will head to the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf after pleasing Jane Chapple-Hyam in her most recent piece of work. Winner of last year's Sun Chariot at Newmarket, she earned a second Group One prize when landing the Prix Rothschild at Deauville in August. Runner-up to Pearls...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Nashwa gets green light from John Gosden and the team for Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland
Nashwa has been given the green light to travel to Keeneland for the Breeders' Cup. The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly has enjoyed a fruitful season, winning the French Oaks and the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. She also ran a meritorious race in the Oaks when failing to see out...
SkySports
Players Championship Darts: Dave Chisnall defies rookie Josh Rock to claim title | "My goal is the Premier League"
Dave Chisnall secured his second ranking title inside a month by winning Players Championship 25 on Thursday, seeing off rookie Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider. The first of four Players Championship events this week saw Chisnall scoop the £12,000 title at the Barnsley Metrodome with a commanding performance in the final, wrapping up his seventh victory of the day.
SkySports
FIA makes offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas open to facing Claressa Shields in USA after unification clash
Natasha Jonas says she would be keen to face Claressa Shields in either the UK or US in a potential clash of world champions next year. Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Olly Murphy stable tour: Warren Chase trainer highlights his horses to follow including Go Dante and Brewin'upastorm
Stratford-upon-Avon trainer Olly Murphy continues to go from strength to strength as he enters his fifth season in training with a host of graded performers based at his Warren Chase stables. That includes stable star Brewin'upastorm, a Grade Two winner with close to £200,000 in prize money to his name...
SkySports
Prix Perth: The King's Reach For The Moon set for Saint-Cloud return on Saturday
Reach For The Moon makes his eagerly-awaited return to action at Saint-Cloud on Saturday. The son of Sea The Stars has always commanded plenty of attention and at one time was the ante-post favourite to win the Derby for the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. A setback meant his...
SkySports
Manly Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau'atu open up on "pride" jersey boycott
Two of the seven Manly players who declined to wear a "pride" jersey in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) have broken their silence on the furore, saying they hope people can respect their decision and move on. The players stood down from an NRL match against the Sydney Roosters in...
SkySports
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Aidan O'Brien aiming for 11th Vertem Futurity triumph at Doncaster
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his lowdown on the big race on Saturday, the Group One Vertem Futurity Stakes at Doncaster. The Vertem Futurity Trophy (3:35) is the last Group One of the British Flat season and in the past few years it has developed into a bit of a benefit for Aidan O'Brien.
SkySports
Rehanne Skinner interview: Tottenham Women's head coach discusses her blueprint for Women's Super League success
Walking through the carefully constructed halls at their Enfield training base, it's easy to see why Tottenham Women, led by Rehanne Skinner, have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. Nothing is left to chance. Every detail, decision and determination is geared towards providing Spurs with the quickest, most...
SkySports
DP World Tour: England's Dale Whitnell equals the course record to claim lead at Mallorca Open
England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mallorca Open. Whitnell carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, matching the mark set by compatriot Marcus Armitage on day one. Live...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland reach Super 12s and eliminate West Indies with crushing win in Hobart
Ireland have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and eliminated two-time champions West Indies after a thumping nine-wicket win in Hobart. Ireland are into the second round for the first time since 2009, with West Indies - winners of this tournament in 2012 and 2016 - subjected to a first-round exit for just the second time after a crushing defeat at Bellerive Oval.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Modern Games heads Charlie Appleby team for Keeneland tilt next month
Adayar may be highly unlikely to board the plane to Keeneland, but Charlie Appleby still has plenty of aces at his disposal as he puts the finishing touches to his Breeders' Cup plans. Appleby holds an enviable record at the end-of-season showpiece, winning six Breeders' Cup races from just 11...
SkySports
Bruno Guimaraes exclusive interview: I was born to play in the Premier League and I want to be a Newcastle legend
Bruno Guimaraes is looking out over the pristine playing surface at an empty St James' Park. Less than 48 hours ago, he was there, in the middle of it all, helping Newcastle win a third game in four, his name reverberating around the ground as it so often does. "The...
SkySports
Lyon Women 1-5 Arsenal Women: Champions League holders torn apart by impressive Gunners in France
Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women's Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France on Wednesday night. England forward Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women's Ballon d'Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of European intent. Lyon...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Netherlands join Sri Lanka in Super 12s after Namibia lose thriller to UAE
Sri Lanka and Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, with Namibia's hopes scuppered by a thrilling defeat to the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka, champions of this competition in 2012, secured a spot in round two with a 16-run victory over Netherlands and as winners of Group A will now enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, a pool featuring England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and one other qualifier.
SkySports
How will England do at T20 World Cup? Nasser Hussain, Eoin Morgan and Michael Atherton make tournament predictions
England's bid for a first T20 World Cup title in 12 years gets going on Saturday with Afghanistan first up for one of the tournament favourites. After a tricky summer in which they failed to win a white-ball series on home soil, England have bounced back with a 4-3 success in Pakistan followed by a 2-0 victory over Australia.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: West Indies bounce back from defeat to Scotland with win over Zimbabwe to leave Group B wide open
West Indies bounced back from their abject T20 World Cup defeat to Scotland with a 31-run victory over Zimbabwe to leave Group B fascinatingly poised ahead of the final round of fixtures. West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland all have one victory and one loss from two games, with the...
