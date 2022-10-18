Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick
FTX Arena is the site where the Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Raptors faced off with the Cavaliers and went home with a win by a final score of 108-105 in their last contest. In reference to personal fouls, the Raptors left the arena with 23 and the Cavaliers recorded 21 personal fouls. They also converted 10 of 28 shots from distance. Cleveland finished shooting 82.6% at the free throw line by knocking down 19 of 23 shots. Furthermore, Cleveland collected 38 rebounds (6 offensive, 32 defensive) and got 4 rejections. Cleveland totaled 25 dimes and had 5 steals for the matchup. In the matter of defense, Toronto let their opponent shoot 49.4% from the field on 38 of 77 shooting. They also dished out 19 assists in this contest as well as forcing 17 turnovers and having 15 steals. When it comes to grabbing rebounds, they compiled a total of 41 with 12 of them being offensive. From the free throw line, the Raptors converted 23 of their 32 shots for a rate of 71.9%. Toronto finished the contest having earned a 41.9% FG percentage (36 of 86) and converted 13 of their 30 three-point shots.
3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Houston Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated as the Milwaukee Bucks pick up a comfortable win against the Houston Rockets
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, 10/23/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Best Bets & Odds
NFL Picks - Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, 10/23/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Best Bets & Odds. Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions 10/23/2022. The Detroit Lions travel to Arlington, TX to face the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00PM EST at AT&T Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran...
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick
The Los Angeles Clippers are on their way to Golden 1 Center on Saturday where they will attempt to beat the Sacramento Kings. The Clippers took the court against the Lakers and took home the win by a score of 103-97 in their last game. In regard to personal fouls, the Clippers finished with 24 while the Lakers had 24 personal fouls. They also converted 9 of their 45 attempts from downtown. Los Angeles finished the contest at 84.6% at the free throw line by converting 22 of 26 attempts. Additionally, Los Angeles grabbed 38 rebounds (8 offensive, 30 defensive) and had 7 blocked shots. Los Angeles earned 23 dimes and had 12 steals in this contest. Regarding defending, Los Angeles let their opponent shoot 35.1% from the field on 33 out of 94 shooting. They also doled out 18 assists for the game while forcing 9 turnovers and earning 7 steals. When talking about grabbing rebounds, they earned 58 with 10 of them being on the offensive end. When they shot from the charity stripe, the Clippers knocked down 20 of 31 tries for a percentage of 64.5%. Los Angeles finished having earned a 46.3% FG percentage (37 of 80) and buried 9 of 29 shots from distance.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Doc's Sports Service
Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The Detroit Pistons are en route to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday where they will try to defeat the Indiana Pacers. The Pistons took the court against the Magic and earned the victory with a final of 113-109 in their last game. When it comes to fouls, the Pistons walked away with 21 and the Magic accumulated 24 fouls. They converted 11 out of their 30 shots from 3-point range. Orlando walked away from this one shooting 73.7% when shooting free throws by knocking down 14 of 19 attempts. Moreover, Orlando pulled down 48 rebounds (10 offensive, 38 defensive) and earned 4 blocks. Orlando recorded 21 assists and had 5 steals for this contest. With regard to defending, Detroit allowed the other team to go 48.8% from the floor on 42 of 86 shooting. They also doled out 31 dimes in this game as well as forcing the opposition into 18 turnovers and earning 11 steals. When it comes to hauling in boards, they compiled 41 with 12 of them being of the offensive variety. From the charity stripe, the Pistons made 19 of their 24 shots for a rate of 79.2%. Detroit ended the game with a 42.6% field goal percentage (40 of 94) and buried 14 of 38 3-point attempts.
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, 10/22/2022 Preview and Pick
The Houston Rockets are en route to Fiserv Forum on Saturday where they will play the Milwaukee Bucks. The Rockets stepped onto the hardwood against the Hawks and walked away from this one with a loss by a score of 117-107 in their last game. Houston wrapped up the game with a 42.9% FG percentage (42 out of 98) and knocked down 9 out of their 35 3-pointers. From the charity stripe, the Rockets converted 14 of their 15 tries for a percentage of 93.3%. In reference to rebounding, they earned 54 with 15 of them being on the offensive end. They also distributed 25 dimes in this matchup while forcing 9 turnovers and having 4 steals. Concerning defending, Houston allowed the other team to go 50.0% from the floor on 45 of 90 shooting. Atlanta totaled 30 dimes and had 12 steals in this game. In addition, Atlanta grabbed 38 boards (4 offensive, 34 defensive) and added 3 blocks. Atlanta walked away from this one shooting 83.3% from the charity stripe by knocking down 20 of 24 tries. They also knocked down 7 of their 25 shots from long range. When talking about personal fouls, the Rockets ended up finishing with 20 and the Hawks accumulated 18 personal fouls.
Doc's Sports Service
San Jose Sharks vs Philadelphia Flyers Prediction, 10/23/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Sharks (+120) Flyers (-144) Wells Fargo Center is the site where the Philadelphia Flyers will attempt to defeat the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. The moneyline on this game has San Jose at +120 while Philadelphia is sitting at -144. The over/under is 7. The San Jose Sharks...
Doc's Sports Service
Anaheim Ducks vs Detroit Red Wings Prediction, 10/23/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ducks (+134) Red Wings (-162) Little Caesars Arena is the site where the Detroit Red Wings will compete against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The odds on this game have Anaheim at +134 while Detroit is at -162. The total is set at 7. The Anaheim Ducks had...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Arizona State Sun Devils vs Stanford Cardinal , 10/22/2022 College Football
Stanford Cardinal vs Arizona State Sun Devils College Football Pick and Prediction 10/22/2022. The Arizona State Sun Devils travel to Stanford, CA to face the Stanford Cardinal at 4:00PM EST at Stanford Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Arizona...
Doc's Sports Service
New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The New Orleans Pelicans are hitting the road to Spectrum Center on Friday where they will play the Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans played the Nets and went home with a win by a final score of 130-108 in their last contest. New Orleans ended with a 49.0% FG percentage (50 out of 102) and buried 12 of their 26 shots from 3-point land. When they shot from the free throw line, the Pelicans made 18 of their 25 attempts for a rate of 72.0%. When talking about rebounding, they collected 61 with 21 of them being of the offensive variety. They also recorded 31 dimes in this matchup while forcing 16 turnovers and earning 9 steals. In relation to defending, New Orleans allowed 44.9% from the field on 40 of 89 shooting. Brooklyn dished out 22 assists and had 10 steals in this matchup. Moreover, Brooklyn had 39 boards (9 offensive, 30 defensive) and added 4 blocks. Brooklyn finished the game shooting 75.0% when shooting free throws by making 18 of 24 shots. They also made 10 of their 33 shots from 3-point land. In the matter of personal fouls, the Pelicans ended up with 21 and the Nets had 25 personal fouls.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Kraken vs Chicago Blackhawks Prediction, 10/23/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kraken (-118) Blackhawks (+100) The Chicago Blackhawks will try to defeat the Seattle Kraken at United Center on Sunday. The line on this contest has the Kraken at -118 while the Blackhawks are sitting at +100. The betting total comes in at 7. The Seattle Kraken will head...
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Winnipeg Jets Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Maple Leafs (-125) Jets (+105) The Winnipeg Jets will try to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. The odds on this game have Toronto at -125 while Winnipeg is coming in at +105. The over/under comes in at 6. The Toronto Maple Leafs...
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
Capital One Arena is the location where the Washington Wizards will play the Chicago Bulls on Friday. The Bulls played the Heat and walked away with a win by a score of 116-108 in their last contest. Chicago ended having earned a 44.1% field goal percentage (41 out of 93) and buried 13 of their 36 shots from beyond the arc. From the charity stripe, the Bulls converted 21 of 28 attempts for a percentage of 75.0%. With respect to pulling down boards, they compiled 46 with 12 of them being offensive. They also distributed 23 assists in the game while forcing the other team into 19 turnovers and getting 12 steals. When talking about the defense, Chicago allowed 46.3% from the field on 37 out of 80 shooting. Miami earned 21 assists and had 6 steals in this contest. Furthermore, Miami snagged 46 boards (8 offensive, 38 defensive) and earned 6 blocked shots. Miami ended up going 78.6% from the free throw line by making 22 of their 28 tries. They knocked down 12 of their 28 tries from long range. When talking about personal fouls, the Bulls walked away with 26 and the Heat finished the game with 24 personal fouls.
Doc's Sports Service
KT Wiz vs Kiwoom Heroes Prediction, 10/22/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Gocheok Sky Dome is the venue where Sung Mun Song and the Kiwoom Heroes (79-62, 4th in KBO) will play the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Wiz have hit 186 two-baggers as a squad and have knocked 114 balls out of the park. KT has a slugging rate of .375 and have struck out 1,149 times, while getting the free base on 508 occasions. As a unit, the KT Wiz are earning 4.4 runs/g, which has them sitting at 7th in the league. They have accrued 571 runs batted in in addition to 1,209 base knocks on the season, and their average at the plate comes in at .255. They have racked up 613 runs while having a team OBP of .331.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Islanders (+146) Lightning (-178) Amalie Arena is the location where the Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to beat the New York Islanders on Saturday. The odds on this game have the Islanders at +146 and the Lightning are coming in at -178. The total comes in at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Kings vs Washington Capitals Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: Kings (+138) Capitals (-163) The Los Angeles Kings are headed to Capital One Arena on Saturday where they will try to beat the Washington Capitals. The odds on this game have the Kings at +138 and the Capitals open at -163. The total is set at 6.
Doc's Sports Service
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The Denver Nuggets are hitting the road to Chase Center on Friday where they will take on the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets stepped onto the hardwood against the Jazz and walked away from this one with a loss by a score of 123-102 in their last contest. Denver wrapped up the contest having earned a 48.2% FG percentage (40 out of 83) and buried 5 out of their 22 3-point attempts. From the charity stripe, the Nuggets converted 17 of 18 shots for a percentage of 94.4%. Pertaining to grabbing rebounds, they earned a total of 35 with 10 of them being of the offensive sort. They also recorded 21 dimes in the game as well as forcing the opposition into 19 turnovers and getting 10 steals. When discussing defense, Denver allowed their opponent to shoot 50.6% from the field on 42 out of 83 shooting. Utah recorded 27 dimes and had 10 steals in this matchup. In addition, Utah snagged 43 rebounds (11 offensive, 32 defensive) and had 3 blocks. Utah finished 74.2% at the free throw line by making 23 of their 31 attempts. They buried 16 of 38 shots from three-point range. In reference to personal fouls, the Nuggets ended up walking away with 23 while the Jazz racked up 21 personal fouls.
Doc's Sports Service
Colorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Avalanche (-110) Golden Knights (-110) The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. The odds on this game have Colorado at -110 while Vegas is opening at -110. The over/under is set at 6. The Colorado Avalanche had a rough game after...
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Astros vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/22/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Houston (+140) New York (-150) Yankee Stadium is the site where the New York Yankees (99-63) will try to defeat the Houston Astros (106-56) on Saturday in Game 3 of their series. Houston lead 2-0. The moneyline on this game has Houston at +140 and New York is coming in at -150. The total is set at 7. The pitchers who are expected to start are Cristian Javier and Gerrit Cole.
