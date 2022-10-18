Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The Detroit Pistons are en route to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday where they will try to defeat the Indiana Pacers. The Pistons took the court against the Magic and earned the victory with a final of 113-109 in their last game. When it comes to fouls, the Pistons walked away with 21 and the Magic accumulated 24 fouls. They converted 11 out of their 30 shots from 3-point range. Orlando walked away from this one shooting 73.7% when shooting free throws by knocking down 14 of 19 attempts. Moreover, Orlando pulled down 48 rebounds (10 offensive, 38 defensive) and earned 4 blocks. Orlando recorded 21 assists and had 5 steals for this contest. With regard to defending, Detroit allowed the other team to go 48.8% from the floor on 42 of 86 shooting. They also doled out 31 dimes in this game as well as forcing the opposition into 18 turnovers and earning 11 steals. When it comes to hauling in boards, they compiled 41 with 12 of them being of the offensive variety. From the charity stripe, the Pistons made 19 of their 24 shots for a rate of 79.2%. Detroit ended the game with a 42.6% field goal percentage (40 of 94) and buried 14 of 38 3-point attempts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO