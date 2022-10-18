Some of the biggest names in the college football media world — Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Reece Davis, Josh Pate — will be coming to Eugene over the weekend for the showdown between No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA, so it makes sense that some of the biggest-named recruits will be in attendance as well. When meeting with media members last week ahead of the bye, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said that regardless of whether or not ESPN’s College GameDay came to Eugene — something we didn’t know for sure would happen at the time — the Ducks expected...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO