Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why Russell Wilson is Struggling With the Broncos

Back from New York (here’s what I wrote on the Jim Irsay–Daniel Snyder news there), and now ready for your questions …. From Josh Turnbaugh (@Turns31): WTF is wrong with Russ?. Josh, this is my opinion, and one I expressed in the Oct. 10 MMQB column after talking...
ALABAMA STATE
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Previewing Week 7 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

While the Las Vegas Raiders currently stand at 1-4 on the year, they certainly have not lacked in fantasy football production. Two-straight games of big-time rushing performances have put Raiders running back Josh Jacobs near the forefront of his position when it comes to fantasy points. Here are the key...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts’ Depth Chart

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find the correct starting-five combination along their offensive line this season. They've got the three veteran pillars in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, but figuring out who should be the other two players and where they should line up has proven to be a challenge.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched

The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
DENVER, CO
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Kyle Lowry Slander from Heat Fans Continues After Opening Night

The Miami Heat dropped their home opener to the Chicago Bulls in a 116-108 defeat. A new season opens the door for new developments and a fresh start for players. However, one thing that remained the same was Kyle Lowry’s offensive inefficiency. Despite playing 35 minutes, Lowry only managed...
MIAMI, FL
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
EUGENE, OR
Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases, it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
EUGENE, OR
Recruiting Party: Updated list of prospects visiting for No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 10 UCLA game

Some of the biggest names in the college football media world — Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Reece Davis, Josh Pate — will be coming to Eugene over the weekend for the showdown between No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 UCLA, so it makes sense that some of the biggest-named recruits will be in attendance as well. When meeting with media members last week ahead of the bye, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said that regardless of whether or not ESPN’s College GameDay came to Eugene — something we didn’t know for sure would happen at the time — the Ducks expected...
EUGENE, OR
Rudy Gobert stars in Timberwolves debut to help beat Thunder, 115-108

MINNEAPOLIS — When last seen at Target Center, the Timberwolves were losing large leads in the second half in their playoff loss to Memphis. In Wednesday's opener, the Wolves let a double-digit lead turn into a deficit in the third quarter against Oklahoma City. But they did enough down...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

