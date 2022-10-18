Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
plantcityobserver.com
Pig Jam returning to Plant City
The major BBQ competition is set to bring the heat back to PC next month. The 2022 Plant City Pig Jam State BBQ Championship, presented by Citizen’s Bank & Trust, has over 50 competition BBQ teams coming to Plant City from more than a dozen different states to compete in the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned competition on Nov. 18 and 19.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Native Receives HMMA Nomination
Her New Age album enhances planetary sounds from space to create hauntingly beautiful music. It’s easy to assume that in the vastness of space, our solar system’s eight planets move soundlessly through the galaxy. That couldn’t be more wrong. Although we can’t hear them, NASA has captured...
Hillsborough County Fair returns next month with demolition derby, dollar admissions and more
November, November, November!
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty
The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up
A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home.
wcsx.com
Loofa Love At The Villages
There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
Pasco Animal Services suspends dog adoptions, other services due to highly contagious virus
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers will be suspended for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus at Pasco County Animal Services' Land O' Lakes shelter. The agency says the highly contagious virus causes respiratory disease in dogs. Normal operations are expected...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco County approves apartment project in Seven Oaks
The Pasco County Commission approved a modification to the master plan for the Seven Oaks community, allowing a project for 320 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is planned for a 10.6-acre site, off Ancient Oaks Boulevard, about 225 feet north of State Road 56....
observernews.net
Healthy Home Primary Care opens in greater Sun City Center area
Dr. Jonathan Dychko is among a new breed of primary care physicians who believe the doctor/patient relationship is foremost in providing optimal care. As a general practitioner, he enjoys educating folks about prevention and wellness rather than focusing his practice strictly on intervention. Patient care is truly a team effort...
iheart.com
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
Royal Caribbean reveals ‘Icon of the Seas,’ complete with ‘largest water park at sea’
Royal Caribbean International revealed the first look at its latest ship, "The Icon of the Seas," on Thursday.
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
tampabeacon.com
Wesley Chapel baker to put pastries to the test
WESLEY CHAPEL — The other day, I finally got the chance to visit the new Krate shops at The Grove in Wesley Chapel. What I noticed were the cute pumpkin and hay displays for photo opportunities, outdoor games, and pretty window designs that kept in the spirit of the season.
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Comments / 0