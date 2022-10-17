Critics praise Guillermo del Toro’s Portland-filmed ‘Pinocchio’: ‘A soulful, stop-motion masterpiece’

Read full article on original website
Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, A-WOL After Hours: 11 things to do this week
How it’s already mid-to-late October is anyone’s guess, but if you need some some entertainment, this week offers a wide variety from dance and aerial arts performances, to an expo of weird stuff, to a live on-stage visit from Netflix foodie, Phil Rosenthal. We’ve also got two two stage shows just for kids that will have them singing and dancing in the aisles. If you’re looking for creepy Halloween stuff to round out your season of spook, check out our list here: oregonlive.com/events/2022.
Mike Bennett’s Wonderwood Springs brings a whimsical world to Portland
Mike Bennett is the unofficial artist of Portland’s city streets. You may not think you know his work, but you know his work. “Slow down” sloth ring a bell? “Slow” snail? “Please slow down” slug?. His signs imploring drivers to slow down can...
Oregon School for the Deaf’s Nightmare Factory has become a Salem tradition
Dr. Linderhall, a scientist as mad as they come, perfected a method to extract people’s worst fears from their subconscious minds to create a mortifying museum of the macabre known as the Nightmare Factory. Jenna O’Day found herself wandering the dark reaches of the Nightmare Factory when she was...
Tribute concert will celebrate Portland piano teacher’s influence on generations of musicians
At age 78, Mary Hall Kogen walked three miles a day and gave piano lessons in her Southwest Portland home, which featured two grand pianos. Music and teaching formed the foundation of her life, and she had lessons booked that day in March when she suffered a massive stroke. “It...
Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts helping community before it even has a permanent home in Portland
The Pacific Northwest has a long rich history in the cartoon arts and comics. Mike Rosen wants to make a museum to celebrate it. With a board of art professionals of all types, from professors like Ben Saunders of the University of Oregon, to artists like Shannon Wheeler to retailers like Katie Pryde whose comic shop Books With Pictures just won the award for being the best comic shop in the world, Oregon can look forward to the Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts in the next couple years.
Save the date for the next Say Hey! with Partners in Diversity
Save the date for the next Say Hey! on November 2, 2022, sponsored by Portland State University. Say Hey! is the largest multi-cultural networking event in the region. Each quarter, Partners in Diversity connects local businesses and community members with professionals of color who recently relocated to Oregon or southwest Washington. Recently relocated professionals of color (aka Honorees) are introduced during a special portion of the program.
