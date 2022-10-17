Critics praise Guillermo del Toro’s Portland-filmed ‘Pinocchio’: ‘A soulful, stop-motion masterpiece’

How it’s already mid-to-late October is anyone’s guess, but if you need some some entertainment, this week offers a wide variety from dance and aerial arts performances, to an expo of weird stuff, to a live on-stage visit from Netflix foodie, Phil Rosenthal. We’ve also got two two stage shows just for kids that will have them singing and dancing in the aisles. If you’re looking for creepy Halloween stuff to round out your season of spook, check out our list here: oregonlive.com/events/2022.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO