National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
hackaday.com
Kodak Film Factory Revealed
Anybody born before the mid 1990s will likely remember film cameras being used to document their early years. Although the convenience of digital cameras took over and were then themselves largely usurped by mobile phones, there is still a surprising variety of photographic film being produced. Despite the long pedigree, how many of us really know what goes into making what is a surprisingly complex and exacting product? [Destin] from SmarterEveryDay has been to Rochester, NY to find out for himself and you can see the second in a series of three hour-long videos shedding light on what is normally the strictly lights-out operation of film-coating.
spectrumlocalnews.com
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New movie from Rochester filmmaker playing in Henrietta
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The local actor who gave us "The Alphabet Killer" and "Screamers" is back making movies. Tom Malloy is kicking up his heels in his latest film "Ask Me to Dance." It's playing in Henrietta this month, and as lead actor, writer and for the first time, director, Malloy is busier in it than in any movie he's ever made.
Are home prices headed for a fall?
Since the end of the Great Recession, home prices in the Rochester area have pretty much gone in one direction: up. In the last several years, they’ve soared. But could that change soon? CoreLogic, a leading global property information and analytics firm, this month reported that the likelihood of home prices dropping here over the next 12 months was “very high”—a more than 70 percent chance of a decline.
The Fastest DMV In Western New York Never Has A Line
We asked Western New Yorkers where they believe the fastest DMV is, and they answered overwhelmingly for one. Going to the DMV isn't something many look forward to. The general stigma is the lines can be long, and it's just not a good experience. Times have changed, though. While it's...
Breaking news tops our Sunrise Smart Start
Investigations underway into a fatal accident and a deadly shooting.
Upstate trading card fraudster duped buyers and sellers of $33k, prosecutors say
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester-area man is charged with defrauding trading card buyers and sellers of more than $33,000, federal prosecutors said Thursday. From October 2021 to February 2022, Kyle Bertrand, 34, faked payments and shipped empty boxes to people he met online, convincing them he was interested in buying or selling valuable football, basketball and baseball cards worth thousands of dollars, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.
Rochester company honored by New York State Industries for the Disabled
Sheen & Shine, Inc. hires individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans for work.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spirit Airlines services launched out of Rochester
Monroe County officials are celebrating the launch of Spirit Airlines out of the Frederick Douglass - Greater Rochester International Airport this week. Spirit becomes the eighth airline to service customers out of Rochester and will offer non-stop flights to one of the area's top destinations -- Orlando, F.L. This brings...
Inclusive playground opens in Irondequoit’s Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new place to play is open for business in Irondequoit, with the promise it will provide fun for children of all abilities. The new inclusive playground is located in Heyer-Bayer Memorial Park. It features an expression swing, an inclusive whirl, a roller slide, and more. The playground also has a […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pushup challenge is raising money for Rochester veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three Rochester-area fitness centers are raising money for the Veterans Outreach Center. The "Swet 4 Vets" Challenge is a combination of dollars and fitness. Revive Fitness owner Vinny Mogavero and his Revive family are doing 22 push-ups every day until Veterans Day. “Right now the national...
‘Beauty standards are causing cancer’: Rochester expert on Black women being at risk for uterine cancer
Uterine cancer accounts for 3% of all new cancer cases, but it is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system with over 65,000 estimated new cases in 2022.
rochestermedia.com
A Little Something Extra for November 21
Join the merchants of Downtown Rochester on Monday, November 21, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. when they offer their customers Lagniappe (Creole for “a little something extra”) in appreciation for their support throughout the year. The Rochester Downtown Development Authority (DDA) also will offer Lagniappe with the...
Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair
GATES, NY (WROC) When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job, — or rating,– was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237). “And they said– […]
Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo sentenced for escaping custody
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
Massive ‘Arbors at Penfield’ project generating excitement, concerns
PENFIELD, NY (WROC) A new project proposed in the Town of Penfield has some folks excited… and others raising concerns. The ‘Arbors at Penfield’ plans to be a massive, four-year, mixed-use development on the corner of Route 250 and Atlantic Avenue, currently a 73-acre field. Christopher Tanea with the Town of Penfield says the ‘Arbors’ project’s goal […]
thestylus.org
From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient
College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
This Former Upstate New York Asylum Is Considered One of the Scariest Places in the World
It has been called the most haunted place in the entire state of New York as well as one of the scariest places in the world, and if you dare, you can be placed on a three-hour psych hold within its walls. Opened on January 1, 1827, the Rolling Hills...
WHEC TV-10
Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit will permanently close next week
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Another restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Lakeview Hots in Irondequoit announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday. Its last day of business will be Saturday, October 29. The post says quote: “we have loved the last 5 years here, but it’s time for our family to do other things.”
