irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville council declares emergency with sanitary sewer system
BROOKSVILLE — The city’s sanitary sewer collections and treatment system is on the verge of a “catastrophic” failure, Public Works Director Paul Booth warned the city council on Oct. 17. He and City Manager Ron Snowberger asked for approval of an emergency declaration so the city...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco County approves apartment project in Seven Oaks
The Pasco County Commission approved a modification to the master plan for the Seven Oaks community, allowing a project for 320 apartment units and 25,000 square feet of commercial space. The project is planned for a 10.6-acre site, off Ancient Oaks Boulevard, about 225 feet north of State Road 56....
Bay News 9
Early voting locations announced for Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
usf.edu
Polk County prepares to vote on restarting a land conservation property tax next month
Polk County voters will decide whether to restart a tax dedicated to purchasing and preserving land for conservation next year. The property tax initially ran from 1995 until 2015, and provided Polk County with over $80 million it used for preserving properties such as the popular Circle B Bar Preserve and the Lakeland Highlands Scrub.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
New development to break ground in Lakeland
A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
Local mom fears homelessness after landlord orders family out before lease is up
A single mom in Brandon is worried her family could be homeless in a matter of weeks after Ian sent a tree through the roof of her rental home.
Pasco Animal Services suspends dog adoptions, other services due to highly contagious virus
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers will be suspended for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus at Pasco County Animal Services' Land O' Lakes shelter. The agency says the highly contagious virus causes respiratory disease in dogs. Normal operations are expected...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Both Sides Making Case In Pebble Creek Fight
Over the next year, those are the questions to be answered when it comes to what to do with the shuttered Pebble Creek Golf Club golf course. On Oct. 4, a Save Pebble Creek Rally was held at the Glory Days Grill on Bruce B. Downs, and co-organizer and Pebble Creek resident Leslie Green said she was pleased to draw a bigger crowd than expected — roughly 130 people.
iheart.com
"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County
Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
iheart.com
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
villages-news.com
Big crowd demands death of CDD 7 resolution to take on Sumter Landing board
A standing-room-only crowd showed up at Thursday morning’s Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, demanding an early death of a resolution aimed at taking on the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The CDD 7 board was slated to consider a resolution taking aim at...
Harmful blue-green algae found in Polk County lake
Health officials are urging Polk County residents and visitors to be careful in and around a lake located west of Haines City.
