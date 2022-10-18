Read full article on original website
gbnewsnetwork.com
UW-Green Bay’s Campus Cupboard in Need of Donations
The Campus Cupboard is a student-led organization that provides an on-campus food pantry, clothing closet, and cleaning/personal hygiene products, to ensure adequate basic needs of all students, faculty, and staff who are experiencing food inequity or a personal emergency are met. The UW-Green Bay Campus Cupboard is available at four...
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Georgia-Pacific Abruptly Closes Wis. Plant
Georgia-Pacific has announced its second Wisconsin plant closure in just eight months. The company says it is shutting down a packaging plant in the city of Oshkosh, where 38 workers will lose their jobs. The company sent a letter informing the state of the closure, saying the shutdown and layoffs...
spectrumnews1.com
Delayed dental care among factors driving up patient numbers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — These are busy times from Dr. Patrick Berg and other staff at Oral Health Partnership in Brown County. Oral Health Partnership in Brown County has seen more than 10,000 unique patients so far this year. That’s a record. OHP provides care to underserved patients,...
seehafernews.com
Health Information Exposed for up to 3 Million Aurora Health Patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million Aurora Health patients has been leaked. Advocate Aurora Health issued a statement that says that a breach in their system may have exposed patient information including medical providers, types of appointments or medical procedures, dates, and locations of scheduled appointments, and IP addresses.
Manufacturing Month: A paid-training path to $44-an-hour
The Youth Apprentice program at Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 400 offers high school juniors and seniors approximately $16-an-hour, said Trevor Martin, business manager for Local 400.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties
Across Wisconsin, there are 14 contested races for sheriff in the November general election. In half of those races, an incumbent is facing a challenger for the seat. The races for sheriff, which occur every four years, come as Republicans have worked to turn Wisconsin’s statewide elections into a referendum on crime and public safety.
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Brown County Wants You to Vote on Pamperin Park’s New Playground
The community is invited to Pamperin Park (Dance Hall) on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, to vote on the new playground for Pamperin Park. The county leadership wants your input to help them decide which playground design to pick. Two options will be available to view, and...
Freedom town chairman censured for behavior
Freedom town chairman censured for behavior. Town board votes 4-1 to censure longtime member after months of tense meetings.
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health announces temporary closure of Oconto Clinic, cites issue
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe. According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair. A leaky...
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitals seeing more children with respiratory virus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin, like the rest of the nation, is seeing an uptick in cases of a virus that is usually seen in very young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of RSV across the country have nearly tripled in the past two months.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Limestone & Cement Continue to Lead Way for Port of Green Bay
During the month of September, 190,083 tons of cargo shipped through the Port of Green Bay, bringing the total cargo shipments to 1.3 million tons for the 2022 shipping season. Limestone and cement were again the top cargos moving through the Port in September with 72,453 tons of domestic limestone imported and 45,936 tons of cement imports.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Register Today for Exciting Upcoming Programs, Classes, Trips & More!
Fitness Classes, Dance Classes, Cookie Decorating, Bus Trips…. If any of these peak your interest, than you need to check out the wide variety of programs available through the Village of Allouez Park & Recreation Department!. Learn More & Register for Programs HERE.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
