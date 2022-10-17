The first part of Pokemon Go's Halloween celebration is set to kick-off tomorrow, and Niantic has revealed a creepy new trailer ahead of the event. The short teaser shows a trainer being chased by a swarm of Noibat in a cornfield at night. The video also shows a piece of notebook paper with a time reading "5:34 p.m." Under that time, images of a person, a Noibat, and an ear of corn can be seen. Below that, the time 6 p.m. can be seen alongside three question marks and three exclamation points. At the bottom of the page, we see "10x" next to a drawing of a Poke Ball, and "25x" next to an Ultra Ball.

15 HOURS AGO