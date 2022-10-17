Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
ComicBook
Jurassic World Video Game Announced for Nintendo Switch
Developer Coatsink Software has announced that Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch. The two-part Oculus Quest game released in 2020 and 2021, and is now coming to a console for the very first time. Switch fans won't have to wait long for the collection's release either, as it's set to arrive on eShop on November 10th! Obviously the game's VR capabilities will not be included in the Switch version, so this is the perfect opportunity to check the game out for those that don't have an interest in the Oculus Quest.
3D Pokemon Yellow fan-remake brings back a truly cursed chonky Pikachu
Plus several other voxel-style Pokemon
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm Torbjorn and Bastion return dates after fixing bugs
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has confirmed when players can expect Torbjorn and Bastion will be returning to the game after they were pulled shortly after release due to game-breaking bugs. The launch of Overwatch 2 hasn’t been a smooth one, with server issues, bugs and glitches all affecting the initial...
NME
‘Crysis Remastered’ trilogy will release on Steam in November
Crytek’s Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be releasing on Steam next month, following a period of exclusivity for the Epic Games Store since last October. The PC, PlayStation and Switch versions of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy all released in October 2021, although the PC version of the game was exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Now though, Steam players will be able to purchase the game as it comes to the storefront on November 17.
dexerto.com
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – Lacks challenge, but sparks joy
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a smart evolution of its predecessor’s core systems that’s a great game for strategy newcomers that won’t challenge genre aficionados. I spent a lot of time playing Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It came out of nowhere and consumed my Switch for plenty of hours. Its smart walking back of tactics genre staples like bizarre percentages and clunky interfaces made it feel wholly unique among the genre it was inspired by.
Gamespot
PlayStation Horror Game Sale Arrives Just In Time For Halloween
With Halloween around the corner, a number of online platforms are kicking off sales focused on games that are designed to make you sleep with the lights on. Over on the PlayStation Store, the Halloween sale is in full swing and includes a number of great games marked down to scary awesome prices.
dexerto.com
Student blows away Apex Legends players with perfect shield project
Apex Legends fans are impressed by one student’s art class project that includes a Shield Cell inspired by the popular battle royale game. The Shield Cell counts as one of the ways that players can restore their character’s shields. In-game, this particular regen item comes in the form of a large blue battery.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Releases Mysterious Noibat Halloween Teaser
The first part of Pokemon Go's Halloween celebration is set to kick-off tomorrow, and Niantic has revealed a creepy new trailer ahead of the event. The short teaser shows a trainer being chased by a swarm of Noibat in a cornfield at night. The video also shows a piece of notebook paper with a time reading "5:34 p.m." Under that time, images of a person, a Noibat, and an ear of corn can be seen. Below that, the time 6 p.m. can be seen alongside three question marks and three exclamation points. At the bottom of the page, we see "10x" next to a drawing of a Poke Ball, and "25x" next to an Ultra Ball.
IGN
Alan Wake Remastered - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Check out the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake Remastered. This remastered version of the game features the main story as well as its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. Join author Alan Wake as he desperately searches for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious...
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
techeblog.com
Konami Teases Silent Hill f Game Set in 1960s Japan with New Trailer
Konami’s upcoming Silent Hill f won’t have giant humanoid construction robots, but it will be set in 1960s Japan with a backdrop that is both beautiful, yet horrifying, at the same time. This installment comes from supernatural horror writer Ryukishi07, the author of the When They Cry visual novel series, while Motoi Okamoto of Nintendo (1998-2007) fame will work as the producer.
Polygon
Silent Hill f, Konami’s first main-series game in a decade, brings the franchise to Japan
Konami announced a brand-new Silent Hill game on Wednesday — Silent Hill f — the first main-series title in the horror franchise in more than a decade. Silent Hill f will take the franchise to Japan, according to a teaser trailer that debuted during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event. The game is being developed by a Taiwan-based studio, with input from Japanese developers.
A New Update From Capcom Reveals The Date And Time Of The Resident Evil Showcase, Which Fans Eagerly Await
In a recent announcement, Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil Showcase would take place on October 20. The popularity of survival games appears to be at an all-time high right now, with the latest entry in the series being hailed as one of the finest horror games of 2021 and fans eagerly awaiting the remake of RE4. So it seems fitting to drop a few hints about upcoming material as Halloween approaches.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
IGN
Resident Evil Showcase Confirmed for Thursday, Will Include New Resident Evil 4 Remake Info
Capcom will be releasing a bevy new information on its remake of Resident Evil 4 in a showcase set for later this week. Previously teased for October, Capcom's Resident Evil showcase will be taking place Thursday at 3pm PT. The showcase, which was announced back in September, will provide "the...
dexerto.com
Forza Horizon 5 trick lets players speed around dangerous corner
A player discovered a trick allowing them to avoid slamming into a building in Forza Horizon 5 that’s usually the cause of much grief. Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 on PC and Xbox late last year to critical acclaim. The studio continues to support the racer with new content, too, including DLC offerings like the Hot Wheels expansion.
This LEGO ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Advent Calendar Has a Christmas Tree Groot—Get It While It’s Still on Sale
Action-packed. Therese Marvel advent calendars and it include holiday surprises like Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy ornaments and a LEGO version of The Avengers tower. The Marvel Comics, which started in 1961 with publishers Stan Lee, John Nee and C. B. Cebulski, is the home of hundreds of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Wolverine, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch, as well as superhero teams like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Buy: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ LEGO Advent Calendar $36 Most modern Marvel fans, however,...
dexerto.com
How to earn Credits fast in Marvel Snap: Best Collection Level tips
Credits are all-important in Marvel Snap as you look to boost your Collection Level and unlock new cards, so here’s an in-depth guide on how to earn as many as possible each passing week. Credits are your most vital resource in Marvel Snap. They’re essential when it comes to...
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's November Community Day Will Feature a New Pokemon Debut
With October now passed the halfway point, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has pulled back the curtain on its plans for November's Community Day. On Saturday November 12th, Teddiursa will take the spotlight from 2 p.m. local time until 5 p.m. local time. During that timeframe, players can also expect to see a full moon in the game's sky, and it will last through 6 p.m. The full moon is important because this Community Day will also see the debut of Ursaluna, the new final evolved form of Teddiursa, which first appeared in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
