ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex

A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
idesignarch.com

Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles

This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Monster Mash In Santa Clarita

“Monster Mash” has become the anthem for Halloween. The iconic song became a Billboard number-one smash a few weeks before Halloween in 1962. The novelty song was sung and co-written by one-hit wonder, Bobby “Boris” Pickett. At the time, it was a parody of all the dance songs (The Twist. Mashed Potato) that were topping the charts. Elvis once declared it the stupidest song he ever heard. I’m not sure how Elvis missed the Ohio Express 1968 Hit “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (I Got Love In My Tummy). He must have been overdosing on peanut butter sandwiches at the time.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire near aquatic center contained in minutes

A brush fire broke out on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. near the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. According to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, the blaze was reported at 5:01 p.m. and units were immediately dispatched to Ruether Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Palmdale, CA

Located in the scenic Antelope Valley just outside of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, Palmdale is a desert city unlike any other. Heavily freckled with Joshua trees and framed by the beautiful Tehachapi, San Gabriel, and Sierra Peona mountain ranges, the city is small, quaint, and very charming. So it makes sense that the best restaurants in Palmdale match the description of Palmdale itself!
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

The circus is coming to Santa Clarita

A big red and yellow striped tent has planted its spot in the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, signifying Circus Caballero has officially arrived to Santa Clarita. Circus Caballero features ringmasters, motocross stunts, tightrope walking, acrobatics, aerial stunts and more. Circus are scheduled to begin Saturday and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
High School Football PRO

Santa Clarita, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valencia High School football team will have a game with William S Hart High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SANTA CLARITA, CA
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Glendale, California

Glendale is an iconic Southern California city located eight miles north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains. About 200,000 San Fernando Valley residents call this city home – making it the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County. And four major California freeways run through the area, making the...
GLENDALE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Teresa Todd | Flag of Distinction or Division?

We remember the day. It was Nov. 14, 2019, and the start of the school and work day. I was in the notorious left turn lane on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road headed to a business meeting in the industrial center. Sirens screeched by. I waited maybe three or more light cycles as dozens of sheriff patrol vehicles zoomed by. Something dreadful was happening, that much was known. It was unimaginable that a school shooting was in progress in our hometown.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles County Deploys First Trash Interceptor Vessel in North America

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Los Angeles County Public Works has officially launched the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 Pilot Project where the creek meets the ocean in Playa del Rey—a prime location for the debut of this internationally tested solution. The Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005322/en/ Ballona Creek Interceptor (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy