Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
KAKE TV
Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
KAKE TV
Man killed when cement truck blows tire, crashes in Kansas
HANOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - A 37-year-old man was killed Wednesday when a cement truck blew a tire and crashed into his vehicle in north-central Kansas. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on K-148 about 7.5 miles south of Hanover in Washington County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a southbound cement truck blew a driver's side steer tire, lost control and rolled onto its passenger side. The truck hit a Honda CR-V and both vehicles went into a ditch, where the cement truck's drum detached.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas crash claims the life of Fairbury man
A collision with a cement truck on Kansas Highway 148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man on Wednesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately Wednesday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. eight miles south of Hanover. The accident report indicates that a cement truck driven by Camran Bruna was driving south on Kansas Highway 148 when the front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side. The Cement truck then slid into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV driven by 37 year old Cameron Gray of Fairbury. After the accident both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
wamegotimes.com
Charles Degenhardt
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt, 68, of Alma, Kansas, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Post Acute Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was a life-long resident of the Alma area. Charlie was born on August 2, 1954, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Leo and Mildred (Zeller)...
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
Topeka Zoo mourns loss of bear
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who died Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to the zoo, on Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. However, she showed no signs of improvement the following day and had a seizure Tuesday […]
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
Authorities search for person accused of setting 24 grass fires in Kansas
Douglas County investigators as the public for help as they try to find the person accused of setting 24 suspicious grassfires in two months.
kcur.org
Kansas Jayhawks are winning at football, but will coach Lance Leipold hang around?
For the last eight years, Lawrence resident Michael Monroe has tailgated near the corner of 11th and Mississippi streets every time the University of Kansas Jayhawks football team has a home game. Up until recently, it was often a lonely affair. “There’s been times when there’s only eight or 10...
Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
hutchcollegian.com
Jayhawks football no longer a national joke
Before the start of this year’s college football season, my hopes, along with many other Kansas Jayhawk fans, were for a measly three-win season. Although seemingly a joke, these low expectations for KU’s beyond-subpar football program has been an accepted reality for fans, where the program racked up a record of 23 wins and 118 losses over the last 12 years. However, against all odds, we see the Jayhawks among the best in the Big 12 Conference in the middle of October with a solid 5-2 record with some impressive wins. Lance Leipold’s hiring before last season was an early rendition of this year’s success despite the 2-10 record.
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
ksal.com
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
