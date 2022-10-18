MARIA STEIN - Two Midwest Athletic Conference teams punched their tickets on Thursday to the Division IV district volleyball tournament in Wapakoneta. New Knoxville followed a five-set win on Tuesday with a 27-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Perry in Thursday's opener, and Marion Local knocked out another MAC rival in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Minster in the nightcap at the Hangar.

