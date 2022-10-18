Read full article on original website
Lynn Kruse
Lynn B. Kruse, age 73, of Coldwater passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on September 8, 1949 in Lima, to the late Bernard and Ruth Kruse. On October 6, 1978, he married Mary Jane (Gaerke) Kruse, who survives in Coldwater.
Rangers, Flyers advance in DIV
MARIA STEIN - Two Midwest Athletic Conference teams punched their tickets on Thursday to the Division IV district volleyball tournament in Wapakoneta. New Knoxville followed a five-set win on Tuesday with a 27-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over Perry in Thursday's opener, and Marion Local knocked out another MAC rival in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Minster in the nightcap at the Hangar.
Board denies site to build solar farm
COLUMBUS- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) on Thursday denied Lightsource BP's site certificate to build a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize County. Project director Shanelle Montana said Lightsource BP plans to appeal the decision. "We are going to move forward and we believe there is public...
