Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Auglaize County receives $1 million housing grant
WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Development announced Friday that Auglaize County will receive $1 million in grant funds to improve housing. The grant is part of $20 million in total grant funds being dispersed to 28 communities across the state, according to a release from the department. The...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Daily Standard
Board denies site to build solar farm
COLUMBUS- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) on Thursday denied Lightsource BP's site certificate to build a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize County. Project director Shanelle Montana said Lightsource BP plans to appeal the decision. "We are going to move forward and we believe there is public...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
Daily Standard
Lynn Kruse
Lynn B. Kruse, age 73, of Coldwater passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on September 8, 1949 in Lima, to the late Bernard and Ruth Kruse. On October 6, 1978, he married Mary Jane (Gaerke) Kruse, who survives in Coldwater.
Sidney Daily News
Local attorney buys house for party’s headquarters
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democrat Party has a new, permanent home in Sidney. Tom Kerrigan, who has been an attorney for 40 years and staunch Democrat, purchased the house at 214 N. Ohio Ave. for the party to use. “I purchased the house last month,” said Kerrigan. “I...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana father needs living liver donor
Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
For now, plan is to harvest and use herbicides to battle invasive weeds on Indian Lake
LEWISTOWN, Logan County — UPDATE @ 11:13 p.m. Harvesting and the use of herbicides will be the short-term plan to get control of invasive weeds that threaten to put an economic chokehold on the town that relies on Indian Lake. Hundreds turned out for Wednesday night’s public meeting at...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
1 in custody after Sidney standoff
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought into custody after a standoff at a Sidney home Friday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department was called to a home on Doering Street on Friday. The incident developed into an active situation, and SWAT was called to the scene. During […]
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
Coroner called to Shelby County crash scene
The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road near Sidney.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
SHOPLIFTING: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint Loss Prevention Officer stated a male subject was shopping for five and a half hours. The male had a full cart when he walked up to the U-scan self-checkout where he began scanning items but in the process he began to switch the price tags on certain items. When employees confronted him, he selected a pair of tennis shoes and a fishing pole out of his cart and proceeded to walk past all points of sale and exited the business without rendering payment for either. The theft added up to $39.96. Video footage was provided and officers recognized the male as Donald Julian, and he will be served a citation for theft when he is located.
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
