lebtown.com
Pho Bar & Grill opens in Annville; menu has Korean wings, pho, banh mi, & more
Pho Bar & Grill held its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15, with a crowd assembled at the corner bar and Asian restaurant in the Batdorf Building for the 11 a.m. opening of its doors. The restaurant is an upstart venture jointly run by four friends: Lux Chhen (bar manager/owner),...
New store sells luxury outdoor kitchen items including grills and smokers
A new store selling grills and other outdoor kitchen items has opened in York County. Outdoor American Kitchens has opened at 322 Industrial Road in Springfield Township, York County near Glen Rock. The store sells high-end outdoor kitchen grills, smokers, outdoor kitchen islands, refrigerators, drawers and doors. The store also...
Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion
A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
abc27.com
Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
domino
There’s a New Best Small City, and It’s Like a “Refreshing Step Back in Time”
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sick of overpriced coffee, noisy neighbors, and bumper-to-bumper traffic? You’re not the only one. According to a new study by WalletHub, 46 percent of Americans say they would rather live in the suburbs than indulge their Friends-fueled fantasies and reside in a major city. Still, there are plenty among us who aren’t so willing to give up the hustle and bustle completely—small cities give you the best of both worlds. While places like Portland, Maine, and Ridgewood, New Jersey, may not offer the excitement of their crowded counterparts, residents get more space for their buck, a whole lot of peace and quiet, and a handful of buzzy restaurants and shops. But deciding to ditch your close quarters begs the question: Which small city rules supreme?
First-ever U.S. plastic waste transformer opens in York
YORK, Pa. — A state-of-the-art recycling facility opened in York County on Friday. The factory is able to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new form of a concrete additive called RESIN8. When added to concrete, RESIN8 becomes better insulated, stronger, more fire resistant and lighter. The new...
Hollywood Comes To Maryland: Casting Call Issued For 'Romantic Office' Filming In Hunt Valley
A casting call has been announced for "Romantic Office," a short fictional film about the lives several single, divorced individuals dedicated to their work but found love while at it, set to film in Hunt Valley, according to Backstage. The shoot is scheduled for the second week of November, with...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: York County Food Bank
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday, Oct. 19’s hometown heroes are filling up cupboards. The York County Food Bank held a big distribution event on Wednesday that served 800 local families. The event was hosted by Price Rite as part of its ‘Feeding Minds and Bodies’ campaign. The supermarket...
WGAL
Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families
RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder
November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.
WGAL
Serial armed robber targets York businesses
YORK, Pa. — A serial armed robber is targeting businesses in York and has threatened to kill people, police say. The robber has held up at least five businesses – including convenience stores, restaurants and bodegas – between early January and two weeks ago. Police said the...
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
WGAL
Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories
Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
wdac.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Max’s Place
ANNVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Lebanon County to dedicate Max’s Place playground at Annville Elementary School. The playground was named for Max Schollenberger, who was found dead in deplorable conditions in a locked bedroom on the morning of May 26, 2020. His body showed signs of trauma and prolonged malnutrition. Through the support of the late Lebanon County Sen. Dave Arnold and continued support by Sen. Chris Gebhard, Annville Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build the playground. Sen. Gebhard said he hopes the playground which is designed to be inclusive, will remain a place of happiness for all children in the community.
Deer Baiting and Chronic Wasting Disease
It’s fall in Adams County and the South Mountains of South Central Pennsylvania. A variety of native trees, like an artist’s brushes, color the land in oranges, yellows, and reds as though they had been spilled on an artist’s palette. As I stood talking with Pa. Forest Ranger Scott Greevy, acorns fell from the surrounding oaks, crashing like gunfire onto his truck.
chestercounty.com
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kennett Square
Photo by Richard L. Gaw PA Options for Wellness, a medical marijuana dispensary company headquartered in Harrisburg, opened on Oct. 18 at 716 West Baltimore Pike in Kennett Square. Attending the grand opening ceremony were, from left, Chief Operating Officer John Spagnola, Vice President of Research Tzuo Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Trite, and Dr. Kent Vrana, the director of the Pennsylvania Designated Medical Marijuana Center at Penn State University.
Man pulls knife, stabs patron in the neck at central Pa. tavern: police
An argument turned violent at a Lebanon County restaurant last month and now a Lebanon man is charged. 44-year-old Lamonte Boyce Jr. was outside Frog’s Hollow Tavern and Restaurant, in Swatara Township, on Sept. 25, when he began arguing with someone around 1 a.m., according to state police. The...
