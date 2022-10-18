Read full article on original website
Washington State pass play against Oregon leads to in-season rules interpretation by NCAA
A Washington State pass play from the game against Oregon has led to an in-season rules interpretation by the NCAA, which deemed that a penalty for an illegal forward pass should be called on such plays. With 4:49 to go in the third quarter, Washington State had a first down...
The Idaho Foodbank to hold Moscow Distribution at Latah County Fairgrounds
The Idaho Foodbank will hold a Moscow distribution on Monday at the Latah county Fairgrounds starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions include fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is free and no documentation...
Haunted Skies showtimes at WSU Planetarium
The WSU Planetarium will host Haunted Skies on Friday at 7:00 pm and on Sunday at 5:00 pm in Pullman. People are invited to learn about Halloween celestial origins in tradition of the ancient Celts. Space and sci-fi costumes are encouraged. Tickets are 5 dollars at the door by cash...
Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
Less property taxes, more economic development were hot topics at Republican business breakfast
MOSCOW - Nixing property taxes and getting rid of restrictions on local economic development were the main topics of discussion at a business breakfast hosted by the Latah County Republicans in Moscow Tuesday. The aim of the breakfast event was to gather state, legislative and county Republican candidates, local business...
Voters To Decide Latest Pullman Regional Hospital Expansion Bond-Mail In Ballots Will Be Sent Out Friday
Voters in the City of Pullman will once again decide a facility expansion bond for Pullman Regional Hospital. The mail-in ballots for the November general election in Washington will be sent out on Friday. Proposition 1 is a 27.5 million dollar bond that would pay for most of PRH’s latest...
City Of Moscow Fall Burning Season Starts Friday
The City of Moscow’s fall burning season starts on Friday. Only yard waste can be burned. Burn piles must be at least 25 feet away from any building. Someone must be at the burn pile at all times with a water supply or fire extinguisher. Burning can only take place during the day. The City of Moscow’s fall burning season will run through November 20th.
Palouse Emergency Medical Services to host Recruitment Open House
Palouse Emergency Medical Services will host Recruitment Open House this Friday at 5:30 pm at the Palouse Fire Department. Community members interested in serving the community or volunteering with Palouse EMS can learn more about available opportunities at the event. There will be light refreshments.
BOCC denies appeal for road validation
WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
3rd Thursday Artwalk Event Slated for October 20
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening event of the 3rd Thursday Artwalk season will be this Thursday from 4 to 8 pm. 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow features visual, culinary, literary, and performing arts at 8 locations in downtown Moscow this month. The event...
Man Arrested In Idaho County for Domestic Battery in Front of a Child
KAMIAH - On October 19, 2022, around 3:10 PM, Idaho County Dispatch took a call regarding a civil protection order violation and an assault that had occurred in the Kamiah area. Deputies responded and spoke with the female victim, who had visible injuries. Benjamin Lester, age 34, of Kamiah, was...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
Whitman County Humane Society to host Howl-O-Ween at Gladish Center
Whitman County Humane Society will host Howl-O-Ween, a costume party for dogs this Saturday at the Gladish Community Center Gym in Pullman. Dogs must be on leash, and must be dog friendly. Entry is $10 per dog. Contest entry and photos are a $5 donation per activity towards dogs in need.
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
