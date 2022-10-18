An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO