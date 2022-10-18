ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Haunted Skies showtimes at WSU Planetarium

The WSU Planetarium will host Haunted Skies on Friday at 7:00 pm and on Sunday at 5:00 pm in Pullman. People are invited to learn about Halloween celestial origins in tradition of the ancient Celts. Space and sci-fi costumes are encouraged. Tickets are 5 dollars at the door by cash...
PULLMAN, WA
idaho.gov

Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
SAINT MARIES, ID
pullmanradio.com

City Of Moscow Fall Burning Season Starts Friday

The City of Moscow’s fall burning season starts on Friday. Only yard waste can be burned. Burn piles must be at least 25 feet away from any building. Someone must be at the burn pile at all times with a water supply or fire extinguisher. Burning can only take place during the day. The City of Moscow’s fall burning season will run through November 20th.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Emergency Medical Services to host Recruitment Open House

Palouse Emergency Medical Services will host Recruitment Open House this Friday at 5:30 pm at the Palouse Fire Department. Community members interested in serving the community or volunteering with Palouse EMS can learn more about available opportunities at the event. There will be light refreshments.
PALOUSE, WA
Shoshone News Press

BOCC denies appeal for road validation

WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

3rd Thursday Artwalk Event Slated for October 20

The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening event of the 3rd Thursday Artwalk season will be this Thursday from 4 to 8 pm. 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow features visual, culinary, literary, and performing arts at 8 locations in downtown Moscow this month. The event...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Humane Society to host Howl-O-Ween at Gladish Center

Whitman County Humane Society will host Howl-O-Ween, a costume party for dogs this Saturday at the Gladish Community Center Gym in Pullman. Dogs must be on leash, and must be dog friendly. Entry is $10 per dog. Contest entry and photos are a $5 donation per activity towards dogs in need.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
OROFINO, ID

