ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
HackerNoon

WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently

Meta has announced new privacy features for WhatsApp users. From now on, users can leave group chats silently, control who can see their online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Zuckerberg claims these features will help keep WhatsApp messaging "as private and secure as face-to-face conversations". In this...
HackerNoon

The War of the Worlds: Chapter X. IN THE STORM

The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. X. IN THE STORM. Leatherhead is about twelve miles from Maybury Hill. The scent of hay was in the air through the lush meadows beyond Pyrford, and the hedges on either side were sweet and gay with multitudes of dog-roses. The heavy firing that had broken out while we were driving down Maybury Hill ceased as abruptly as it began, leaving the evening very peaceful and still. We got to Leatherhead without misadventure about nine o’clock, and the horse had an hour’s rest while I took supper with my cousins and commended my wife to their care.
ILLINOIS STATE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy