Best Practices for Key Security for Your Crypto Wallets
Cryptographic keys are a requirement for any security system. They manage everything, including data encryption and decryption as well as user authentication. A company's overall security system might be brought down by a single compromised cryptographic key, giving a hacker access to additional sources of classified information or the ability to decode sensitive data. If keys and the components that relate to them are maintained appropriately, confidential information can be preserved safely.
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire
Everything is falling in place. Your engineers have put in the work, built and modified your product to near perfection. You’ve received a lot of promising responses from potential investors. Your valuation is a few million dollars shy of $10m. Things are looking great and you’re only one or...
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
Securing Solidity Smart Contracts with Echidna Fuzzer
Greetings dear readers! Today’s essay is the next in a series exploring creative solutions to challenges that an Auditor can encounter. In my previous article, I described. and how to use it; but today, I’d like to discuss fuzzing and the tool for it, Echidna. But first a...
Enabling Smart Communication for IoT Devices With Smart Contracts and NFTs
Smart Contracts are secure pieces of code that store, verify, and self-execute when triggered. Since there is no human or intermediary involvement, a smart contract executes deterministically, typically within a few seconds, with no dependency on the bank holidays. The smart contract makes sure that the conditions of the transaction...
How to Create a Technology Stack for Your Sales Team
If you're in charge of your company's sales team, you know that having the right technology in place is critical to success. can make all the difference in whether your team hits its targets or not. But what goes into a good sales tech stack? And how can you make sure that all the different pieces fit together well?
Implementing a Web Service With Go and Fiber
The principles of web development are similar for all web frameworks. Let’s learn the basics of web development with the help of Go programming language and Fiber framework and write the most uncomplicated web service. What reasons for the existence of frameworks?. Every popular web service is based on...
How Retailers Can Leverage Personalization to Drive Customer Centricity in the Metaverse Era
The retail industry is undergoing a major paradigm shift. Retailers are now looking at how they can leverage personalization to drive customer centricity in the metaverse era, as they are faced with mounting pressure to evolve and keep up with the ever-changing customer expectations. Retailers have always been in the...
A Quick Primer on Data Scraping
Suppose you want to get large amounts of information from a website as quickly as possible. How can this be done? In this article, we will talk about data scraping and how to scrape the web. Additionally, we'll get into what data scraping is, why you would want to do it, how data scrapers work, and lastly, we'll go over different processes for scraping the web. I'll also include a quick example to reference.
Scraping Ikea Website for Understanding Pricing Strategies in Different Countries
Common issues happening when tracking a product price in different countries. If you're at least a bit interested in economics, you've surely heard about the Big Mac Index by The Economist. Invented in 1986, it's a simplified way to understand if currencies have a "fair" exchange rate, using the theory...
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Founder is Back, Retail Startup Wins Ignite 2022
Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered. Today’s series of news includes the foundation of Venture Studio by a Nigerian entrepreneur, the...
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
Four Ways to Improve Your Search Presence on Google
Do you want to improve your search presence on Google? If you said yes, you’re in the right place!. Search engine optimization (SEO) is vital to growing your tech business and connecting with prospects and existing customers. Your search presence is how likely a potential customer will find your product when using a search engine.
The Noonification: Aptos Fumbles and Why a Killer App Wins Versus L1 (10/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 3 Flipper Zero Hacks to Wow Your Friends (and...
The Future of Personal Finance
In this blog, we will take a look at the world of finance and introduce you to a revolutionary new approach to financial management. A new approach to financial management is developing in the world of finance. It combines Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Centralized Finance (CeFi), offering users various options for handling their money. Combining these two types of financial ecosystems gives users more freedom to manage their money and allows them to enjoy both benefits.
Add Event Listener to Multiple Elements in Javascript
If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:. let element = document.querySelector('#button'); element.addEventListener('click', () => { console.log('some event content here...') }) The above code will, of course, trigger a function that fires when #button is fired. Sometimes,...
Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking
How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? Sitting down with Twimbit founder and CEO Manoj Menon we learn about his vision for creating joyful research based on a user centric model. In a world where people are...
3 Indicators You Should Use to Track $LAZIO
It’s Alex as always. Today, I’m back with my analysis of Fan Token LAZIO. If you have not read the first two parts of the series, then check them out here:. In the previous articles, I showed you the portraits of Smart Money and Shark-Whales, the two subjects that have the greatest influence on the price of a token. In fact, these subjects have a lot of risk factors that affect the token price. Taking the profit/loss ratio of each wallet cluster for example.
