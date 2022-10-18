Read full article on original website
Related
Add Event Listener to Multiple Elements in Javascript
If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:. let element = document.querySelector('#button'); element.addEventListener('click', () => { console.log('some event content here...') }) The above code will, of course, trigger a function that fires when #button is fired. Sometimes,...
Understanding Javascript's Array Slice Method
The slice method on arrays returns a shallow copy of a part of an array. It takes two numbers, a start, and an end. Every array has a slice method. Here is a quick example:. let myArray = [ '⚡️', '🔎', '🔑', '🔩' ]; let newArray = myArray.slice(2, 3); console.log(newArray); // [ '🔑' ]
I'm Too Old to Learn to Code, Right?
They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but is that really true? You could learn an instrument, a language and a lot more about at any age, so what about coding?. You’d be forgiven for thinking that coding is a young person’s game. In fact, they even make coding games for young people. But that doesn’t mean that your ability to code diminishes after the age of 30.
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
Koinos Snapshot (and Main Net) COMING!
There’s a lot of exciting things going on in the lead up to the snapshot on October 31st (or later), far too much to cover in one post, but I’ll do my best. Performance of the test net remains excellent having now surpassed its 1.5 millionth block! That means the snapshot is on track and the main net will be launching soon after. In a previous update we had said that there would be at least a month between the snapshot and the main net launch, but we don’t see the need for such a long window.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 50
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 50. If slant is troublesome, study and practice this drill faithfully. Drill 56. This copy is given as a drill on both...
Running SerenityOS, a love letter to '90s user interfaces
I have always loved messing around with operating systems and desktop environments. I believe my first graphical operating system was AmigaOS. In the decades since I have worked through various Windows versions, every version of macOS since 7.0, different Linux flavors and combinations, and many other small niche OSs I have forgotten about in a sea of windows and menus.
How Much Has Your Password Grown Up With You?
This topic of writing is kind of interesting for me and you who are reading. I am working with data so SQL Injection attacks always come first in my mind. For people who don’t belong to IT, I just want to say it's a common hackable string that is used instead of your password to log into your system or account.
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
How A Vacuum Tube Can Be Used as A Radio Amplifier
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter IX: Vacuum Tube Amplifier Receiving Sets. IX. VACUUM TUBE AMPLIFIER RECEIVING SETS. The reason a vacuum...
The Noonification: Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? (10/20/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Running SerenityOS, a love letter to 90s user interfaces.
One Thousand Ways to Make Money by Page Fox: Introduction
One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The object of this work is to help people who are out of employment to secure a situation; to enable persons of small means to engage in business and become their own employers; to give men and women in various lines of enterprise ideas whereby they may succeed; and to suggest new roads to fortune by the employment of capital.
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
The Island of Doctor Moreau: IX. THE THING IN THE FOREST
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I strode through the undergrowth that clothed the ridge behind the house, scarcely heeding whither I went; passed on through the shadow of a thick cluster of straight-stemmed trees beyond it, and so presently found myself some way on the other side of the ridge, and descending towards a streamlet that ran through a narrow valley. I paused and listened. The distance I had come, or the intervening masses of thicket, deadened any sound that might be coming from the enclosure. The air was still. Then with a rustle a rabbit emerged, and went scampering up the slope before me. I hesitated, and sat down in the edge of the shade.
The Noonification: The Murder in A 22 (10/22/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently. By...
The War of the Worlds: Chapter X. IN THE STORM
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. X. IN THE STORM. Leatherhead is about twelve miles from Maybury Hill. The scent of hay was in the air through the lush meadows beyond Pyrford, and the hedges on either side were sweet and gay with multitudes of dog-roses. The heavy firing that had broken out while we were driving down Maybury Hill ceased as abruptly as it began, leaving the evening very peaceful and still. We got to Leatherhead without misadventure about nine o’clock, and the horse had an hour’s rest while I took supper with my cousins and commended my wife to their care.
Django Vs Laravel: The Ultimate Comparison Guide (2022)
If you are looking for a Laravel vs Django for beginners guide, you got to the right place. Web development has received much attention due to various frameworks, features, and functions. Despite its popularity and increased desire for adaptable development, the developments are pretty quickly. Django and Laravel are two back-end development technologies widely used in the web development era.
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry - Table of Links
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain....
How to Append to a Slice in Golang
Slices in go are not the same as slices in another programming language i.e Python. Assigning one slice to another only makes a shallow copy of the slice and should be used cautiously if you want to create a new slice from the existing slice. Introduction. Go lang is undoubtedly...
The Time Machine: X. When Night Came
The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. X. When Night Came. “Now, indeed, I seemed in a worse case than before. Hitherto, except during my night’s anguish at the loss of the Time Machine, I had felt a sustaining hope of ultimate escape, but that hope was staggered by these new discoveries. Hitherto I had merely thought myself impeded by the childish simplicity of the little people, and by some unknown forces which I had only to understand to overcome; but there was an altogether new element in the sickening quality of the Morlocks—a something inhuman and malign. Instinctively I loathed them. Before, I had felt as a man might feel who had fallen into a pit: my concern was with the pit and how to get out of it. Now I felt like a beast in a trap, whose enemy would come upon him soon.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0