Web3: The Internet of the Free
Web 3 is the next generation of the internet which will be built on top of decentralized consensus protocols such as Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake. The goal of this new ecosystem is to create a more efficient, secure, and fair platform for transactions between users or organizations. Web3 Vs Web2 Vs...
Why Blockchain Technology Is the Most Feared Enemy of a Corrupt Government
Based on my knowledge, I want to show people the reasons why a government would see something as magnificent as Blockchain and still choose to ignore it. The best part is towards the end so sit tight and enjoy!. Oshiomhole Augustine. Oshiomhole Augustine is a Blockchain Enthusiast who also offers...
Blockchain and Giving: The Ideal Technology to Power Social Causes
A recent study revealed that throughout 2021 alone, a total of $484.85 billion was donated to US charities by individual philanthropists, foundations, and corporations. By utilizing blockchain-enabled technologies, nonprofits can access newer, more advanced financial models that can help usher in positive changes on a global scale. This is because they enable the creation of shared systems capable of recording data in a decentralized and transparent manner. Each validated transaction is permanently recorded on the blockchain such that it cannot be deleted, even by the purveyors of the system.
Demystifying the Decentralization Debates Around Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology might indeed be the future of finance, but let's be factual, the word decentralization seems rather overused in the crypto landscape than realistic. About two days ago, the BNB chain halted all operations on its network over a supposed hack. According to news, the hack resulted in around.
If You're Worried About Being Late to the Crypto Game? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!
Worried You’re Too Late to the Crypto Game? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet. Bring financial independence — free of intermediaries and centralized parties- to the next billion crypto users & become the #1 multi-chain platform to manage digital assets. Crypto! Crypto! Crypto!. Everywhere you look, everyone you...
The Noonification: How to Create World Leading Databases (10/13/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Gensler Gets Crypto but He Might not Agree with...
Another Re-entrancy Attack - What's Stopping Us from Being a Better Smart Contract Developer?
It's been 6 years, 3months, and 25 days since the infamous DAO hack that shook the entire web3 world. The one where we witnessed more than 3.5 million Ether being stolen away due to a bug in the smart contract. This hack introduced us to one of the most dangerous...
Undying Mining Dispute: Be PoW-conformist or Try Alternatives?
When Ethereum switched to Proof-of-Stake with its update “The Merge”, the old disputes about mining were reborn: “Is Proof-of-Work enough for blockchains to be truly decentralized? Is PoW protected from taking over by raw computing power? Is PoW “green” enough?”, and finally: “Is Proof-of-Work reasonable?”. These questions were asked by many authorities from many different countries, and lead influencers of the blockchain industry. Alternatives of classic Proof-of-Work mining can answer these statements easily and prove that PoW-mining has too many problems.
5 IoT Blockchain Projects That You Should Look Out for in 2022
When it comes to blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), we are seeing a substantial amount of companies making cutting-edge projects. With the addition of 5G around the world, it is becoming a global industry that many could not participate in before. With so much buzz around web3...
How To Deploy An ERC-20 Smart Contract On Avalanche with Infura
Although Ethereum has firmly established itself as the leading blockchain platform capable of running smart contracts, it isn’t without its defects. It has solved some of its problems, such as enormous energy consumption by switching to a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. However, scaling issues continue to exist. Ethereum has a low transaction throughput (approximately 15 transactions per second), slow transaction finality (around 1 minute), and at times high gas fees when the network is under strain.
An Insight from CoinPipe's Founder on Crypto Regulation, Mass Adoption, and B2B Solutions for Crypto
Blockchain technologies have already disrupted a plethora of industries around the world, including retail, food distribution, and supply chains just to name a few. Numerous business leaders developed trust that blockchain can help them with building new financial models and achieving greater efficiency. Yet, although cryptocurrencies tick all of the...
Distributed Ledger Technology and Blockchain When Combined With No-Code
1. Introduction to Distributed Ledger Technology and Blockchain. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and blockchain are disruptive technologies that provide secure and decentralized information exchange. However, not many have yet to fully understand and fathom what blockchain is, where it will be in the next decade, and why their transactions are more secure than their predecessors. Today in this whitepaper, we will cover everything you need to know about DLT and blockchain technology, along with the underlying potential that this new wave is bringing to enterprises.
Dating Apps Make a Compelling Case for Private Blockchain and Web3
Today, over 323 million users have grown to rely on dating app services for one reason or another. In 2021, the. made a revenue of over $12.7 billion, with experts predicting these numbers to grow to $28.36 billion by 2027. While these are impressive figures, the dating industry is not...
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today
Bitcoin would go down as one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century. The cryptocurrency's underlying blockchain technology introduced us to several other possibilities, making crypto only a glimpse of what the system will power. Before Bitcoin launched, there were several iterations of cryptocurrencies, but they always lacked a significant element that rendered them not fit for public use. Bitcoin launched as a decent iteration and became what creations like eCash, B-money, Hashcash, BitGold, etc., only imagined. Of course, the mentioned crypto solutions were influential in the creation of Bitcoin, and recognition will go to the framework laid due to years of diligence and research. There are reports that the creators of these other experiments were a part of Satoshi's mailing list and were pretty much in the loop.
What Blockchain Did For Women
Stuart Hylton in his book “What the Railways Did for Us: the Making of Modern Britain” writes:. “What, if anything, did the railways do for women? Before the railways, the perils associated with public transport for women were largely limited to the middle classes. The really rich would travel in their own private coaches and the likes of public stagecoaches were beyond the means of most working-class women. Few women travellers would embark on a journey without a husband or some other male chaperone to accompany them”.
The Metaverse is the Next Generation of Digital Interaction in Virtual Reality
The Metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. The term “Metaverse” can be defined as a digital or virtual universe. It will offer new avenues for communication and interaction among users in a virtual environment. Large tech companies are keen to convert the idea into reality. The social networking giant Facebook is investing enormous amounts in the Metaverse as it is the future of the internet. People can mimic real-world scenarios using VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) Digital currencies and social media will also play an integral role in this transformation.
Blockchain: UNIC Could Rank Better on Coindesk List
After stumbling on the latest Coindesk ranking of universities for blockchain and where the University of Nicosia (UNIC) stands, I couldn’t help but drop these few lines. Clinching to the 39th spot is not sad but startling for me, and this could be for several reasons. I admit that...
Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3?
Web 3 is the next stage in the development of the World Wide Web. It will be powered by blockchain technology, which will allow for new applications and services that are not possible with the current web. However, it is still in its early stages of development, and there are...
How Blockchain Technology Affects Ownership in the Gaming Industry
