Read full article on original website
Related
Understanding XDR in Security - Advantages and Use Cases
XDR is a step forward in the world of security and aims to look at the blending of tools and data. It is a way to harness modern technology to help strengthen enterprise security moving forward. XDR takes raw data that is set up in the environment and picks up bad actors that are taking advantage of software to help get into the system.
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
Implementing a Web Service With Go and Fiber
The principles of web development are similar for all web frameworks. Let’s learn the basics of web development with the help of Go programming language and Fiber framework and write the most uncomplicated web service. What reasons for the existence of frameworks?. Every popular web service is based on...
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
Best Practices for Key Security for Your Crypto Wallets
Cryptographic keys are a requirement for any security system. They manage everything, including data encryption and decryption as well as user authentication. A company's overall security system might be brought down by a single compromised cryptographic key, giving a hacker access to additional sources of classified information or the ability to decode sensitive data. If keys and the components that relate to them are maintained appropriately, confidential information can be preserved safely.
Securing Solidity Smart Contracts with Echidna Fuzzer
Greetings dear readers! Today’s essay is the next in a series exploring creative solutions to challenges that an Auditor can encounter. In my previous article, I described. and how to use it; but today, I’d like to discuss fuzzing and the tool for it, Echidna. But first a...
How DevOps Evolved Into DevSecOps
Let's first take a look at what DevOps (Developer Operations) is so we can better understand why it has now evolved into DevSecOps (Developer Security Operations). DevOps is a combination of philosophies, practices, and tools that increases a business's ability to deliver better development in less time (Higher velocity). This can be applied to building a new product or the process of continuous improvement that applies to most products we see today.
Four Ways to Improve Your Search Presence on Google
Do you want to improve your search presence on Google? If you said yes, you’re in the right place!. Search engine optimization (SEO) is vital to growing your tech business and connecting with prospects and existing customers. Your search presence is how likely a potential customer will find your product when using a search engine.
Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking
How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? Sitting down with Twimbit founder and CEO Manoj Menon we learn about his vision for creating joyful research based on a user centric model. In a world where people are...
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
A Quick Primer on Data Scraping
Suppose you want to get large amounts of information from a website as quickly as possible. How can this be done? In this article, we will talk about data scraping and how to scrape the web. Additionally, we'll get into what data scraping is, why you would want to do it, how data scrapers work, and lastly, we'll go over different processes for scraping the web. I'll also include a quick example to reference.
Using Blockchain for Effective Governance
Bureaucratic, slow, and corrupt – these are the adjectives often associated with governments. Corruption is a major challenge in developing nations according to the World Bank. While corruption may not be so pronounced in developed nations, bureaucracy and slow systems are still prevalent in these nations. Canadian companies report wasting more than 6 billion dollars (CAD) due to bureaucracy every year. As governments around the world strive to make governance adhocratic, agile, and transparent, the sine qua non is not only fair intentions but also effective implementation. While technology can solve the problems of bureaucracy and inefficiency, finding the appropriate technologies and scaling such solutions are two primary challenges.
How to Use ANU's Quantum Random Number Generator in Your Smart Contracts
Random number generation (RNG) has always been one of the biggest problems when working with smart contracts. A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. Due to this, RNG needs to be provided as an oracle service. To fulfill the need for randomness in smart contracts,...
Why Professions Are Adding Analytics to Their Skillsets
Having data analytics skills is in great demand right now. A data analyst can expect a salary, at entry level, that is significantly higher than the average wage. Data analysts that are more senior can expect to rise to the very highest echelons of the company. While it’s a relatively new field, it won’t be long before CEO candidates often (if not usually) have a data analytics background.
Enabling Smart Communication for IoT Devices With Smart Contracts and NFTs
Smart Contracts are secure pieces of code that store, verify, and self-execute when triggered. Since there is no human or intermediary involvement, a smart contract executes deterministically, typically within a few seconds, with no dependency on the bank holidays. The smart contract makes sure that the conditions of the transaction...
How to Create a Technology Stack for Your Sales Team
If you're in charge of your company's sales team, you know that having the right technology in place is critical to success. can make all the difference in whether your team hits its targets or not. But what goes into a good sales tech stack? And how can you make sure that all the different pieces fit together well?
Scraping Ikea Website for Understanding Pricing Strategies in Different Countries
Common issues happening when tracking a product price in different countries. If you're at least a bit interested in economics, you've surely heard about the Big Mac Index by The Economist. Invented in 1986, it's a simplified way to understand if currencies have a "fair" exchange rate, using the theory...
How Much Has Your Password Grown Up With You?
This topic of writing is kind of interesting for me and you who are reading. I am working with data so SQL Injection attacks always come first in my mind. For people who don’t belong to IT, I just want to say it's a common hackable string that is used instead of your password to log into your system or account.
Business tips from SCORE: How to create a winning retail marketing strategy
You have a dream: Open a retail store that specializes in unique merchandise where buyers cannot possibly ignore the offerings. But, unless they know you exist and your offerings satisfy their needs, wants and desires there is no business. An actionable plan in the form of a retail marketing strategy is designed to attract and retain customers. Like most plans, it has to be a living document that is regularly reviewed and updated as the business environment changes. What...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0