A ProPublica Reporter's Investigation Into the Scamming World
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Brooke Stephenson. When the federal government enacted the CARES Act in March 2020, it boosted jobless aid and expanded the benefits to include people who weren’t typically covered, like gig workers. The legislation was designed to cushion workers against the massive...
Scraping Ikea Website for Understanding Pricing Strategies in Different Countries
Common issues happening when tracking a product price in different countries. If you're at least a bit interested in economics, you've surely heard about the Big Mac Index by The Economist. Invented in 1986, it's a simplified way to understand if currencies have a "fair" exchange rate, using the theory...
Enabling Smart Communication for IoT Devices With Smart Contracts and NFTs
Smart Contracts are secure pieces of code that store, verify, and self-execute when triggered. Since there is no human or intermediary involvement, a smart contract executes deterministically, typically within a few seconds, with no dependency on the bank holidays. The smart contract makes sure that the conditions of the transaction...
Ethereum Merge: “15 Days Before and After” Data Analysis, Сensorship in Ethereum Blockchain
On September 15, the Ethereum blockchain switched to a POS system, which, according to the expectations of network users, should have significantly reduced the price of gas, and increased the speed of transaction verification and the speed of block creation. In this article, I will analyze what actually happened, taking...
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire
Everything is falling in place. Your engineers have put in the work, built and modified your product to near perfection. You’ve received a lot of promising responses from potential investors. Your valuation is a few million dollars shy of $10m. Things are looking great and you’re only one or...
Securing Solidity Smart Contracts with Echidna Fuzzer
Greetings dear readers! Today’s essay is the next in a series exploring creative solutions to challenges that an Auditor can encounter. In my previous article, I described. and how to use it; but today, I’d like to discuss fuzzing and the tool for it, Echidna. But first a...
The Noonification: The Murder in A 22 (10/22/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently. By...
WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently
Meta has announced new privacy features for WhatsApp users. From now on, users can leave group chats silently, control who can see their online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Zuckerberg claims these features will help keep WhatsApp messaging "as private and secure as face-to-face conversations". In this...
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
Want to Create Data Circuit Breakers with Airflow? Here's How!
I’m a huge fan of Apache Airflow and how the open source tool enables data engineers to scale data pipelines by more precisely orchestrating workloads. But what happens when Airflow testing doesn’t catch all of your bad data? What if “unknown unknown” data quality issues fall through the cracks and affect your Airflow jobs?
Java Program to Check for Right Angled Triangle
A right-angled triangle is a triangle with one of its interior angles equal to 90 degrees or any one angle is a right angle. There are several properties of a right-angled triangle; one of them is that the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the square of the perpendicular and base of a triangle. This is called the Pythagoras Theorem.
Why Low-Code Won’t Replace Software Engineers Just Yet
I Am A Software Engineer. Will I Be Replaced By AI In The Future?. Damn, Github’s Copilot is good. But don’t panic. The chances of you being replaced by AI are quite slim. Why Low-Code & AI Won’t Replace Software Engineers Just Yet. Back in 2017, GitHub’s...
Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding
Perch founder and CEO Alex Leduc (CNW Group/Perch) Perch, a Toronto-based fintech that helps buyers and homeowners make data-driven decisions about their mortgages and real estate, today announced the completion of a $4 million Series A funding round. Investors include Second Century Ventures, the strategic venture arm of the National...
How to Use ANU's Quantum Random Number Generator in Your Smart Contracts
Random number generation (RNG) has always been one of the biggest problems when working with smart contracts. A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. Due to this, RNG needs to be provided as an oracle service. To fulfill the need for randomness in smart contracts,...
Finding Digital Crimes by Exploring Master File Table (MFT) Records
To explore the MFT records, learn how to locate date and time values in the metadata of a file we create. These steps help us to identify previously deleted fragments of MFT records in unallocated disk space or in residual data in Pagefile.sys. [Hands-On Project 1–2] Investigation and Development...
Healing Smart Contract Out-of-Gas DoS Vulnerabilities with Gas Gauge
We continue our of educational articles and today we’ll look at. — an awesome tool aimed to help Solidity code auditors at detecting Out-of-Gas DoS. in Ethereum smart contracts. Not much is known about it, but it can compete with the best solutions, such as. , which we recently...
Using Blockchain for Effective Governance
Bureaucratic, slow, and corrupt – these are the adjectives often associated with governments. Corruption is a major challenge in developing nations according to the World Bank. While corruption may not be so pronounced in developed nations, bureaucracy and slow systems are still prevalent in these nations. Canadian companies report wasting more than 6 billion dollars (CAD) due to bureaucracy every year. As governments around the world strive to make governance adhocratic, agile, and transparent, the sine qua non is not only fair intentions but also effective implementation. While technology can solve the problems of bureaucracy and inefficiency, finding the appropriate technologies and scaling such solutions are two primary challenges.
A Tale of Two Cities: Economic vs Digital Democracy
In a world fueled by material wealth and capital production, there’s no trouble finding any number of government agencies and research centers charged with preparing detailed and comprehensive statistics tracking everything from the wealthiest pets in the world to the average age of farm owners. And for a good reason. To prevent economic bottlenecks from developing around entrenched interest groups or legacy stakeholders, we require constant insight into and oversight over who owns what and how they manage it. The idea that a government by the people must promote an economy for the people is central to virtually all modern nations.
A Quick Primer on Data Scraping
Suppose you want to get large amounts of information from a website as quickly as possible. How can this be done? In this article, we will talk about data scraping and how to scrape the web. Additionally, we'll get into what data scraping is, why you would want to do it, how data scrapers work, and lastly, we'll go over different processes for scraping the web. I'll also include a quick example to reference.
