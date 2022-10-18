Read full article on original website
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 50
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 50. If slant is troublesome, study and practice this drill faithfully. Drill 56. This copy is given as a drill on both...
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry - Table of Links
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain....
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events: Chapter VII - ROMAN CATHOLIC CHARITIES
Random Reminiscences of Men and Events, by John D. Rockefeller is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter VII : ROMAN CATHOLIC CHARITIES. Chapter VII. ROMAN CATHOLIC CHARITIES. Just here it occurs to me to testify to the fact that...
One Thousand Ways to Make Money by Page Fox: Introduction
One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The object of this work is to help people who are out of employment to secure a situation; to enable persons of small means to engage in business and become their own employers; to give men and women in various lines of enterprise ideas whereby they may succeed; and to suggest new roads to fortune by the employment of capital.
The Island of Doctor Moreau: IX. THE THING IN THE FOREST
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I strode through the undergrowth that clothed the ridge behind the house, scarcely heeding whither I went; passed on through the shadow of a thick cluster of straight-stemmed trees beyond it, and so presently found myself some way on the other side of the ridge, and descending towards a streamlet that ran through a narrow valley. I paused and listened. The distance I had come, or the intervening masses of thicket, deadened any sound that might be coming from the enclosure. The air was still. Then with a rustle a rabbit emerged, and went scampering up the slope before me. I hesitated, and sat down in the edge of the shade.
The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells - XII. In the Darkness
The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XII. In the Darkness. “We emerged from the Palace while the sun was still in part above the horizon. I was determined to reach the White Sphinx early the next morning, and ere the dusk I purposed pushing through the woods that had stopped me on the previous journey. My plan was to go as far as possible that night, and then, building a fire, to sleep in the protection of its glare. Accordingly, as we went along I gathered any sticks or dried grass I saw, and presently had my arms full of such litter. Thus loaded, our progress was slower than I had anticipated, and besides Weena was tired. And I, also, began to suffer from sleepiness too; so that it was full night before we reached the wood. Upon the shrubby hill of its edge Weena would have stopped, fearing the darkness before us; but a singular sense of impending calamity, that should indeed have served me as a warning, drove me onward. I had been without sleep for a night and two days, and I was feverish and irritable. I felt sleep coming upon me, and the Morlocks with it.
The Secrets of Success: How Young Men Can Make Their Fortune
One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. You Can Get It—Positions Yawning for Young Men—Any Young Man May Become Rich—Men Who Began at the Bottom and Reached the Top—How A. T. Stewart Got His Start—John Jacob Astor’s Secret of Success—How Stephen Girard’s Drayman Made a Fortune—$100,000 for Being Polite—How One Man’s Error Made Another Man’s Fortune—Secret of the Bon Marché in Paris—How Edison Succeeded—A Sure Way to Rise—How a Young Man Got His Salary Increased $2,000—A Sharp Yankee Peddler.
The Possibility of the "Finite" and Yet "Unbounded" Universe
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XXXI. THE POSSIBILITY OF THE "FINITE" AND YET "UNBOUNDED" UNIVERSE. But speculations on the structure of the universe also move in...
Understanding Javascript's Array Slice Method
The slice method on arrays returns a shallow copy of a part of an array. It takes two numbers, a start, and an end. Every array has a slice method. Here is a quick example:. let myArray = [ '⚡️', '🔎', '🔑', '🔩' ]; let newArray = myArray.slice(2, 3); console.log(newArray); // [ '🔑' ]
I'm Too Old to Learn to Code, Right?
They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but is that really true? You could learn an instrument, a language and a lot more about at any age, so what about coding?. You’d be forgiven for thinking that coding is a young person’s game. In fact, they even make coding games for young people. But that doesn’t mean that your ability to code diminishes after the age of 30.
