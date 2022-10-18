Read full article on original website
Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide
Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
10 Year Caddo Deputy Arrested For Extortion of Elderly
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator did not pull any punches when he described the character of a ten year veteran of the Caddo Sheriff's Department following the deputy's arrest. Putting it bluntly, the Sheriff said, "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior." Prator continued with, “He is an embarrassment...
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner
A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Northwest Louisiana Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish
Tragedy over the weekend as a Doyline man is killed in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish. State Police say the accident happened at about 11pm Saturday night on Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. 41-year-old Marvin Champlain died in the accident. State Police Release These Details About Crash:
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
One Of Bossier’s Busiest I-20 On Ramps Is Open Again
Late yesterday morning, it was if the Gates of Heaven had re-opened and the angels began to sing!. We received official word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development via their Facebook page that the I-220 westbound on-ramp from I-20 eastbound in Bossier Parish is now back open to traffic following repairs to the bridge.
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport
A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
Help Make Sure DeSoto Parish Doesn’t Lose It’s Animal Shelter
It's a sad, sad day when budget cuts threaten the parish animal shelter. It's no secret that I'm a big proponent of animal rescue and adoption and the situation in DeSoto Parish is alarming, to say the least. That's why BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports DeSoto Parish Animal Services.
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
