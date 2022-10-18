ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wvpublic.org

Building The Next Generation Of W.Va.'s Tourism Workforce

To have a booming tourism economy, we need the workforce to make it strong. There are more than 68,000 employees in the state’s leisure and hospitality industry, according to WorkForce West Virginia. But annually, there are about 4,800 vacancies in the state’s fast food and counter jobs. West...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Growing The Tourism Workforce And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the last two weeks, we’ve looked at various aspects of the tourism industry in our state, and there are a lot of jobs in the hospitality industry. But where do people learn to do the work? Liz McCormick spoke with Tami Maynard, who works with West Virginia HEAT — a program that is dedicated to training the next generation of hospitality workers in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV

Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
MARYLAND STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three children's hospitals in West Virginia have seen a significant increase in RSV cases.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

State Recognizes National After School Program Advocacy Campaign

Thursday, Oct. 20 marks the annual nationwide National Lights On Afterschool campaign. The West Virginia State Capitol is recognizing the occasion by shining blue lights on the building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday night. The governor’s office has also proclaimed Oct. 20 as Lights on Afterschool Day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Marshall Creates ‘Long COVID’ Clinic

Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) have set up a new clinic in Huntington to support patients who experience COVID-19 symptoms weeks and months later. The condition is often referred to as “long COVID.”. Marshall Health Pulmonologists Imran T. Khawaja, M.D., and Mohammed AlJasmi, M.D., are leading a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

USDA Funding Supports Local Agriculture

More than $1.3 million from the U.S.Department of Agriculture will go to four agricultural projects designed to strengthen and expand access to local and regional food businesses. The majority of the money comes through the USDA’s Local Food Promotion Program for three community programs in Morgantown, Clarksburg and Harpers Ferry....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

What manufacturing workers make in West Virginia

(Stacker) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
wvpublic.org

Freshwater Mussel Habitat To Get Federal Grant For Protection

West Virginia will receive a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for restoration of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The West Virginia Land Trust will receive $500,000 to help the endangered James spinymussel. It has been listed as endangered since 1988. The grant will help protect its habitat on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Special review underway of Logan County school system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Logan County school system is under special review from the state Department of Education. A statement from the state Department of Education to MetroNews Thursday said the review began on Sept. 15 when a team from the department’s Office of Support and Accountability arrived unannounced at several Logan County schools and the system’s central office.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

As student debt soars, West Virginia burns beauty workers

Eyelash extension technicians receive hundreds of hours of training in West Virginia. State regulators demand it. The problem is, little to none of the instruction is relevant. Beauty schools often ignore eyelash extensions entirely or treat the topic as an afterthought. Yet enrollment in a state-approved program is mandatory for...
INDIANA STATE

