Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
Building The Next Generation Of W.Va.'s Tourism Workforce
To have a booming tourism economy, we need the workforce to make it strong. There are more than 68,000 employees in the state’s leisure and hospitality industry, according to WorkForce West Virginia. But annually, there are about 4,800 vacancies in the state’s fast food and counter jobs. West...
wvpublic.org
Growing The Tourism Workforce And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the last two weeks, we’ve looked at various aspects of the tourism industry in our state, and there are a lot of jobs in the hospitality industry. But where do people learn to do the work? Liz McCormick spoke with Tami Maynard, who works with West Virginia HEAT — a program that is dedicated to training the next generation of hospitality workers in West Virginia.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV
Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three children's hospitals in West Virginia have seen a significant increase in RSV cases.
wvpublic.org
State Recognizes National After School Program Advocacy Campaign
Thursday, Oct. 20 marks the annual nationwide National Lights On Afterschool campaign. The West Virginia State Capitol is recognizing the occasion by shining blue lights on the building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday night. The governor’s office has also proclaimed Oct. 20 as Lights on Afterschool Day.
Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know.
President Joe Biden fulfilled a long-awaited campaign promise on Monday when he announced the formal launch of the administration’s student loan forgiveness program, opening up applications for borrowers across the country to apply for up to $20,000 in student loan relief. The launch, which came after a brief beta...
West Virginia island to be featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show "Ghost Hunters," say reports.
wvpublic.org
Marshall Creates ‘Long COVID’ Clinic
Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) have set up a new clinic in Huntington to support patients who experience COVID-19 symptoms weeks and months later. The condition is often referred to as “long COVID.”. Marshall Health Pulmonologists Imran T. Khawaja, M.D., and Mohammed AlJasmi, M.D., are leading a...
Metro News
Former delegate from eastern panhandle is the buyer of Mallory Airport
CHARELSTON, W.Va. — A former member of the House of Delegates, who is also a pilot from the eastern panhandle, is the high bidder for the old Mallory Airport in South Charleston. Mike Folk of Berkeley County was the successful bidder in the sale of the facility at auction for just under $600,000.
wvpublic.org
USDA Funding Supports Local Agriculture
More than $1.3 million from the U.S.Department of Agriculture will go to four agricultural projects designed to strengthen and expand access to local and regional food businesses. The majority of the money comes through the USDA’s Local Food Promotion Program for three community programs in Morgantown, Clarksburg and Harpers Ferry....
WBOY
What manufacturing workers make in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
wvpublic.org
Freshwater Mussel Habitat To Get Federal Grant For Protection
West Virginia will receive a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for restoration of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The West Virginia Land Trust will receive $500,000 to help the endangered James spinymussel. It has been listed as endangered since 1988. The grant will help protect its habitat on...
Metro News
Special review underway of Logan County school system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Logan County school system is under special review from the state Department of Education. A statement from the state Department of Education to MetroNews Thursday said the review began on Sept. 15 when a team from the department’s Office of Support and Accountability arrived unannounced at several Logan County schools and the system’s central office.
wvpublic.org
Whiskey Tourism And Affordable Hearing Aids On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, visitors for generations have come to West Virginia for the scenery and a taste of adventure, but over the past few years, they’re coming to sample something else. Bill Lynch talks to some West Virginia distillers about whiskey and tourism. Also, in this show,...
Metro News
Smith updates Marshall BOG on initiatives underway in first year on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University President Brad Smith told members of the MU’s Board of Governors Wednesday there are changes coming to the university following a recently completed pay equity study. Smith said pay equity was an issue brought up several times during a 100-day listening tour he...
As student debt soars, West Virginia burns beauty workers
Eyelash extension technicians receive hundreds of hours of training in West Virginia. State regulators demand it. The problem is, little to none of the instruction is relevant. Beauty schools often ignore eyelash extensions entirely or treat the topic as an afterthought. Yet enrollment in a state-approved program is mandatory for...
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
wvpublic.org
Advocates Push For Rail Trails To Connect State’s Tourism Economy
Thousands of miles of railroad once snaked up the hollows and river valleys of West Virginia, carrying coal and passengers. Some of the state’s rail lines still serve that purpose. Others serve a new one: building West Virginia’s tourism economy. West Virginia has more than 500 miles of...
Comments / 0