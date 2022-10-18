The Carrollton Town Council meeting was held October 7, 2022. Councilman Phillip Trull and Councilman Sherman Mayhew were not in attendance. The meeting began with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. The council voted to approve the minutes with a motion from Councilman Chuck McDaniel and a second from Councilman Freddie Lowe. The council then voted to pay the town’s bills with a motion from Councilman Lowe and a second from Councilman McDaniel.

CARROLLTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO