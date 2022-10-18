Read full article on original website
Kathy Lois Martin Best
Kathy Lois Martin Best, age 71, of Gordo, AL passed away October 9, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services were 3:00 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Hargrove United Methodist Church with Rev. Alisha Rhodes officiating. Burial followed in Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.
Albert Oran Wilson, Jr.
Albert Oran Wilson, Jr., age 90 died October 11, 2022, at his home. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Gordo City Cemetery with Rev. Marvin McCormick officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. The family received friends following the service at the graveside.
David Lee Little
Mr. David Little, 54, of Reform, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Public Visitation was Friday, October 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Homegoing Celebration was held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at noon at First Baptist Church in Reform. The interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Reform.
James William Sutton
James William Sutton, age 75, of Gordo, AL passed away October 13, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services were 2:00 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Kennie Hill Church in Gordo with Bro. Kelly Jolly officiating. Burial followed in Center Springs Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform direct- ing. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church.
UMC Ribbon Cutting
Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Richard Friend, Dean of CCHS announced the opening of the University Medical Center and introduced Doc- tor Catherine Lavender, Doctor Jacob Guin, and Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Richardson. “I’m so excited that we’re here. This is the first time that I’ve been back to the clinic since...
Over 10,000 Signatures Collected on Petition for Hospital
The Carrollton Town Council meeting was held October 7, 2022. Councilman Phillip Trull and Councilman Sherman Mayhew were not in attendance. The meeting began with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. The council voted to approve the minutes with a motion from Councilman Chuck McDaniel and a second from Councilman Freddie Lowe. The council then voted to pay the town’s bills with a motion from Councilman Lowe and a second from Councilman McDaniel.
Haywood Granger, Jr.
Mr. Haywood Granger, Jr., 67, of Destin, Florida, formerly of Aliceville, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Destin. Public Visitation was Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Homegoing Celebration was Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Spirit & Truth Pentecostal Church in Aliceville. The interment was in New Cemetery in Aliceville.
LEGAL NOTICE InSite Engineering, LLC Project No. 22008.00 City of Reform Water System Upgrades Site Development Project No. ARPA-1 Advertisement for Bids
Separated sealed Bids for the construction of City of Reform Water System Upgrades Site Development Project No. ARPA-1 will be received by the City of Reform at the office of 3rd Ave SE (City Hall) until 2:00 p.m. (local time), November 17, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
