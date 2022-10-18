Read full article on original website
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
KTVZ
Rep. Nancy Mace says she supports Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling strategy to force spending cuts
Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday said she supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s strategy of refusing to lift the debt limit, if Republicans win back the House, unless Democrats in the White House agree to spending cuts. “And I can tell you, I sit on the Oversight Committee, where we...
KTVZ
Democrats predict an ‘extremely busy’ lame duck. Here’s what’s on the agenda
A packed legislative to-do list awaits Congress when it returns to session after the midterms — and Democrats, who currently control both chambers, will face a ticking clock to enact key priorities if Republicans win back the House or manage to flip the Senate in the upcoming elections. Senate...
KTVZ
Fact check: The GOP’s dishonesty-filled barrage of ‘defund the police’ attack ads
Republicans have been running ads around the country that use a variety of dishonest tactics to try to create the inaccurate impression that the Democratic candidates they are targeting support defunding the police. Some of the Republican ads simply make things up. Other ads falsely describe bills the Democratic candidates...
Latina Republicans deploy anti-immigrant rhetoric in chase for Texas seats
When Mayra Flores made history this June as the first Mexican-born member of the US Congress, the Republican seized her south Texas seat from the Democrats by courting Latinos with strident calls to close the border. But in south Texas, where Hispanics or Latinos (40.2 percent) outnumbered non-Latino or Hispanic whites (39.4 percent) for the first time this year, the Democrats' lead has gradually shrunk.
Newsom, Dahle meet in only gubernatorial debate before Election Day: WATCH TONIGHT
Gov. Newsom and challenger state Sen. Dahle are set to face off in the only governor's debate ahead of Election Day.
Battle for Congress could hinge on North Carolina race between Bo Hines and Wiley Nickel
The 13th District has emerged as one of the nation's battlegrounds for congressional control.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
KTVZ
Iran says it will sue US, alleging ‘direct involvement’ in protests
Iran said Saturday it would take legal action against the United States, accusing it of “direct involvement” in the protests sweeping the country. Tehran also warned the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia would “not be ignored by the Islamic Republic’s judiciary system” for their role in hosting and supporting TV networks such as BBC Persian and Iran International — which it claimed had urged protesters “to destroy public and private properties.”
