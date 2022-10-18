ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Wareham High School students recognized for excellence

Wareham High School is proud to recognize the students who received qualifying scores on their Spring 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams. AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Marion hosts community health fair

MARION – The Marion Council on Aging is hosting the Second Annual Community Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center at 465 Mill Street. Gather some information and free samples, get helpful tips and get your questions answered.
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

Opinion: Shining a light, a purple light

Election Day 2022 is just weeks, really days, away and while I am a proud conservative Republican and it may seem obvious to any who read this for whom I am voting, I want to be completely and absolutely nonpartisan as my goal is not to sway your vote but instead to shine a light, a purple light, upon the candidates. I write "purple light" as November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Thursday and Nov. 17 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022. Purple is the color for pancreatic cancer awareness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Lions’ fall festival brought fun to families

MATTAPOISETT — Kids dressed in their Halloween best descended on Shipyard Park for the Mattapoisett Lions Club Fall Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Mattapoisett Lions Club Secretary Timothy Ray, the fall festival is one of the many ways the club gives back to the local community.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Carl Wilga, 59

WAREHAM - Carl R. “Willy” Wilga, 59, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Worcester to the late Walter and Sandra (Piiranian) he grew up in Quinsig Village in Worcester before moving to Millbury and then to Wareham. He was a graduate of Millbury Memorial High School...
WAREHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy