Yardbarker

Report: Could Mamadi Diakite Reunite With The Cavaliers?

Mamadi Diakite's time with the Wine and Gold may not be over after all. When the Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their roster by the 5 p.m. deadline on Saturday, Diakite's name was among some of the cuts. But according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Diakite has cleared waivers paving way for the Cavs to bring him back on a two-way contract.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 108-105 Loss To The Toronto Raptors

The Cavaliers officially tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. If you were bored with preseason basketball, Wednesday night’s tilt more than satisfied your appetite for a real basketball. The Cavs and Raptors duked it out in a good old-fashioned slugfest...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss

The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position

LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
ESPN

Darius Garland suffers left eye laceration in Cavs' opener

TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland suffered a left eye laceration in the second quarter and did not return to Wednesday night's season-opening 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. "He's got a laceration on the inside of his eyelid," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cavs a title contender? Oddsmakers say no

CLEVELAND, Ohio – How much stock should you put in the odds? If you’re a Cavaliers fan, not much at the start of the NBA season. The Cavs will kick off their 2022-2023 season in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday night. Despite adding a star in Donovan Mitchell this offseason and having what many analysts believe is one of the better starting lineups in the league, oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Cavs as title contenders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Game Day Report: Cavaliers Vs. Raptors

Greetings from the Great White North, Cavalier fans! The waiting game is over and the Cavaliers FINALLY tip-off the regular season tonight against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Cleveland wrapped up the preseason 1-3 while Toronto went 3-2 in exhibition play. Toronto played two of its preseason games as...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Amico: This Time, Cavs Worthy of Promising Projection

I’m positive I wrote something about how the Cavs were rolling out three 7-footers (or near 7-footers) in an NBA that has gone small. What were they thinking, I asked?. Or what about the guards? Darius Garland and then backcourt-mate Collin Sexton? They’re both 6-foot-1. Way too small to start next to each other, I think I wrote.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning looking to fight through early-season funk

BRANDON — The Lightning were reminded with Tuesday’s home-opening loss to the Flyers that this is not last season’s team. Even though this group has most of its players back from a squad that went to three straight Stanley Cup Finals and can make the claim of being the most battle-tested in the league, it finds itself in an unfamiliar place less than two weeks into the season.
TAMPA, FL
The Repository

Where to watch the Massillon-McKinley football game live on TV

The Massillon-McKinley football game will be broadcast Saturday on MCTV free of charge to all of its cable television subscribers in the Massillon and Wooster areas. The game will be shown on channel 11 (standard definition), 611 (high definition) and 621 (high definition). Channels 11 and 611 are the educational channel in Stark County.
MASSILLON, OH

