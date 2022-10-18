Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving expresses some regret over asking for trade from Cavs and joining rival Celtics
As Cleveland Cavaliers fans look forward to what they hope will be an incredibly positive and exciting 2022-23 NBA season, it appears that one former Cavs star is looking back. Veteran guard Kyrie Irving recently sat down with NBA insider Shams Charania to talk about life, basketball and more. Interestingly,...
Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games
Welcome to another *error message* season of *technical difficulties* Cavs *buffering* basketball
Report: Could Mamadi Diakite Reunite With The Cavaliers?
Mamadi Diakite's time with the Wine and Gold may not be over after all. When the Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their roster by the 5 p.m. deadline on Saturday, Diakite's name was among some of the cuts. But according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Diakite has cleared waivers paving way for the Cavs to bring him back on a two-way contract.
Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 108-105 Loss To The Toronto Raptors
The Cavaliers officially tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. If you were bored with preseason basketball, Wednesday night’s tilt more than satisfied your appetite for a real basketball. The Cavs and Raptors duked it out in a good old-fashioned slugfest...
Fiery Donovan Mitchell debut doused in Cleveland Cavaliers loss vs Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers open the season with a close loss. Donovan Mitchell had an explosive outing in his first regular season game in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform, only to see it squandered on a 108-105 loss on the road against Eastern Conference rivals Toronto Raptors. The three-time NBA All-Star guard led...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Browns Cut Defensive Player Following Sunday's Loss
The Cleveland Browns have decided to move off a member of the team's front-seven on Tuesday. In their latest roster announcement, the Browns revealed that they've waived linebacker Dakota Allen. Allen was elevated from the practice squad to Cleveland's 53-man roster last week and has appeared in two games for...
Raptors overcome Mitchell’s 31 points, beat Cavs
The Raptors rallied past the Cavaliers 108-105 on Wednesday night.
Report: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position
LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic. The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will...
Darius Garland suffers left eye laceration in Cavs' opener
TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland suffered a left eye laceration in the second quarter and did not return to Wednesday night's season-opening 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. "He's got a laceration on the inside of his eyelid," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after...
10 Predictions for the 2022-2023 Cavs Season from a Cleveland Homer with a Pretty Good Track Record!
Mobley First Team All-Defense. Garland 10 Assists Per Game. Diakite a Bona Fide Junkyard Dog.
Will Cleveland Cavaliers finally end LeBron James-less playoff drought?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Twenty-four years. More than two decades. That’s how long it’s been since the Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs without LeBron James. Will that change this season?. The young Cavs got close a year ago. They went from kids to contenders, hovering near the top of...
Cavs a title contender? Oddsmakers say no
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How much stock should you put in the odds? If you’re a Cavaliers fan, not much at the start of the NBA season. The Cavs will kick off their 2022-2023 season in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday night. Despite adding a star in Donovan Mitchell this offseason and having what many analysts believe is one of the better starting lineups in the league, oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Cavs as title contenders.
Mamadi Diakite Rejoins Cleveland Cavaliers on Two-Way Contract
Two days after getting waived by the Cavs, Diakite is coming back to Cleveland on a two-way deal
Game Day Report: Cavaliers Vs. Raptors
Greetings from the Great White North, Cavalier fans! The waiting game is over and the Cavaliers FINALLY tip-off the regular season tonight against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Cleveland wrapped up the preseason 1-3 while Toronto went 3-2 in exhibition play. Toronto played two of its preseason games as...
Amico: This Time, Cavs Worthy of Promising Projection
I’m positive I wrote something about how the Cavs were rolling out three 7-footers (or near 7-footers) in an NBA that has gone small. What were they thinking, I asked?. Or what about the guards? Darius Garland and then backcourt-mate Collin Sexton? They’re both 6-foot-1. Way too small to start next to each other, I think I wrote.
