It was a meeting of the candidates running for state representative in the League of Women Voters debate forums Monday night, starting with the candidates for District 8. Incumbent Republican Walker Thomas is facing a familiar challenger in Democrat Pam Dossett—the two have met on the ballot before in 2020—and they debated many topics from constitutional amendments to public education and more in between. Representative Thomas says he supports both constitutional amendments up for vote in November, particularly Amendment Two which makes it so there is no protected right to an abortion in the Kentucky constitution.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO