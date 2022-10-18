Read full article on original website
Shirley Jean White
(Age 85, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Sunday October 23rd at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Douglas Lee Haskins
(Age 66, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday October 25th at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
Betty Estelle (Bellar) Smith
(Age 91, of Clarksville) Funeral service will be Saturday October 22nd at 1pm at Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Allen Ferrell
(Age 54, of Elkton) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carol K. Alexander Miller
(Age 80, of Murray and formerly of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday October 20th at 12noon at Salem Baptist Church in Murray. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen “Stevie” Grant Bond
(Age 71, of Pembroke) Celebration of life memorial will be Tuesday October 25th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Details released on East Seventh St. accident
Details have been released on a vehicle versus utility pole accident from Tuesday morning that sent the driver to a local hospital. The report from Hopkinsville police says 77-year old Bettie Williams of Hopkinsville was headed west on East Seventh just after 7:30 a.m. and said she was attempting to turn her heat on when she ran off the side of the road and into a pole just before the railroad crossing.
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
Woman injured in East Seventh Street accident
A woman was injured in a vehicle versus utility pole accident Tuesday morning on East Seventh Street. It happened a few minutes after 7:30 near the railroad crossing and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Hopkinsville police...
Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect
Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
WKU President visits with Hopkinsville Rotary
The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got a visit from the President of Western Kentucky University at Tuesday’s weekly meeting. President Timothy Caboni was named to that role in 2017 and says during that time, they’ve seen their share of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting the role of postsecondary education to fit a modern world and paving the way for more students to succeed. He says they have around 150 students from Christian County currently at WKU, and they’re always looking for more.
Campanile puts on Something Rotten at the Alhambra this weekend
It’s time for “Something Rotten” to take over the Alhambra Theatre in Hopkinsville, with the doors opening for the first showing Thursday evening. Campanile Productions has been putting on shows in Hopkinsville for many years, showing off local talent and expertise, and Dr. Jeffery Riggs says the people can trust in them to put on a great, high production show. He says “Something Rotten” will have attendees laughing all night, as they follow the tale of two brothers trying to beat William Shakespeare at his own game.
HCC receives grant for Pathfinder Pantry
The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation is receiving a $32,000 grant from Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, which will benefit the Pathfinder Pantry at HCC. President Dr. Alissa Young and Chief Institutional Advancement Officer Yvette Eastham recently attended the grant announcement in Elizabethtown. Grant funds will be utilized to purchase a...
Todd Co. superintendent pleased with assessment data
Todd County School System Superintendent Mark Thomas is overall pleased with their state assessment data from last school year, but says there’s still plenty of work to do to improve. Each individual school in the district was in the yellow—or near the state average—overall and Thomas says a higher...
Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council
The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
Hopkinsville City Council moves forward with zoning code amendment concerning solar panels
Solar panels and potential solar panel farms dominated the discussion at Hopkinsville City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, as council chose to move forward in the creation of an amendment to the city zoning code. The amendment, if passed on both first and second reading, would regulate certain aspects of...
District 8 State Rep. candidates meet in League debate
It was a meeting of the candidates running for state representative in the League of Women Voters debate forums Monday night, starting with the candidates for District 8. Incumbent Republican Walker Thomas is facing a familiar challenger in Democrat Pam Dossett—the two have met on the ballot before in 2020—and they debated many topics from constitutional amendments to public education and more in between. Representative Thomas says he supports both constitutional amendments up for vote in November, particularly Amendment Two which makes it so there is no protected right to an abortion in the Kentucky constitution.
Candidates for District 9 State Rep. talk priorities in LWV forum
The candidates for State Representative in District 9 talked priorities, constitutional amendments and natural disaster preparedness in their Hopkinsville League of Women Voters forum Thursday. Incumbent Republican Myron Dossett will face democratic challenger Bianca Crockam on the November ballot, and they both have big ideas for Kentucky and the future....
CCPS looking to improve scores, ranking as state assessment data comes in
The state assessment data is back, and the data for Christian County Public Schools shows there is plenty of room for improvement as the district moves forward with goals to get there. Speaking with local media, district officials explained the new assessment ranking system—its color coded this year, with rankings...
Ascend Elements receives federal grants
Ascend Elements has received federal grants to help expand their operations into Christian County, and further increase electric vehicle battery production in Kentucky and the nation. According to a news release, President Joe Biden announced the company has been approved for $480.5 million through two federal grants from the U.S....
