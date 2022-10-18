(Fargo, ND) -- A democrat running for the house seat in Fargo's District 11 says workforce development is a critical issue for the state. "I feel like our state isn't keeping up as far as competing. We had 30,000 jobs open last year and we had 4,000 people leave the state. So we are not doing something right to keep people here and I just feel like that is what I'd like to work on," said Conmy.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO