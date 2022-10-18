Read full article on original website
theconcordian.org
Fargo-Moorhead community faces intolerance
On Friday Oct 10 an email was sent to all Concordia students, faculty, and staff, informing the community about an act of vandalism that had taken place the night before. The email said that unauthorized stickers had been placed around Concordia’s campus with clear ties to white supremacy, hate, and intolerance.
valleynewslive.com
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The campus of NDSU echoed with discourse. But it wasn’t from debate class, it was from protesters and attendees for Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator speaking at the university. The protest began outside, before they filed in the Memorial Union where tensions...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 11 house seat wants "a little balance gender-wise"
(Fargo, ND) -- A democrat running for the house seat in Fargo's District 11 says workforce development is a critical issue for the state. "I feel like our state isn't keeping up as far as competing. We had 30,000 jobs open last year and we had 4,000 people leave the state. So we are not doing something right to keep people here and I just feel like that is what I'd like to work on," said Conmy.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mayor Tim Mahoney: "I don't like the way things went down" in reaction to Piepkorn being stripped of Deputy Mayor title
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Mayor is not happy with how the infrastructure of power has shifted in recent days inside the City Commission. Mayor Tim Mahoney talked with WDAY Radio's The Jay Thomas Show Tuesday, expressing frustration with the process that saw now former Deputy Mayor Dave Piepkorn be stripped of his title this week.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
740thefan.com
Court documents shed light on September raid in Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the September 21 raid, as DEA and Homeland Security agents and Postal Inspections police searched a home.
fargomonthly.com
What’s the Truth About Haunted North Fargo Trollwood Park?
If you’ve ever been Trollwood Park in North Fargo and ventured toward the Northeast edge. You might have stumbled upon something a bit odd for a children’s park. Tucked between some hills of willow trees. You’ll find a large stone, marking a cemetery. This dates long before the play equipment, stage or walking path was built. As this 28-acre park holds more history than most know.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Grand Farm groundbreaking near Casselton
In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.
valleynewslive.com
West Acres holiday shopping event ending
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tradition for local shopping is coming to an end in Fargo. The ‘It’s a Wonderful Night’ event hosted by West Acres is ending after 23 years. The mall posted on Facebook saying, “We are so grateful to have been able...
froggyweb.com
Man to change plea in fatal shootings of Fargo co-workers in 2021
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) -The Moorhead man accused of killing two co-workers at a Fargo manufacturing company in 2021 is expected to change his plea to guilty on Halloween. Anthony Reese Jr. had pleaded not guilty last month to three counts of murder, including of an unborn child. He is charged...
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
kvrr.com
Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay. The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail. The sheriff’s office says they started a...
valleynewslive.com
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
