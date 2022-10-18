This past week, there were no restaurant or bar closings to report — although we did learn of some that are looming, including the exit of both Bistro Vendôme (which is moving to Park Hill) and Green Russell (which is saying goodbye permanently) from Larimer Square at the end of the year, as a construction project is set to begin in that area of the block early in the New Year.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO