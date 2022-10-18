ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV

China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Sand Hills Express

World powers at U.N. adopt sanctions aimed at Haiti criminal gangs

United Nations – The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Haiti on Friday, with a targeted arms embargo, a U.N. Panel of Experts for naming those subject to a travel ban, and harsh sanctions against gangs supporting criminal activities — specifically citing Jimmy Cherizier, a gang leader known as “Barbeque.” Another draft measure to establish a non-U.N. rapid action force of member nations, called for by the U.N. Secretary General, to help the Haitian police, was delayed.
Sand Hills Express

A clean energy quest so big, the U.S. and Russia are working together

Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, France — As global energy prices soar, 35 countries are working together at a sprawling facility nestled in the French countryside to try to create a new source of unlimited, clean power for the entire planet. Their ambition is to harness the power of the stars: nuclear fusion.
Sand Hills Express

First group of Venezuelans arrive in U.S. under new immigration program

The first group of Venezuelan migrants sponsored by U.S.-based individuals under a new Biden administration policy designed to deter illegal border crossings arrived in the U.S. over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Four Venezuelans approved to come to the U.S. under the private sponsorship program arrived...
AFP

DR Congo troops clash with M23 rebels

Fresh clashes between the army and M23 rebels have erupted in eastern DR Congo, officials said on Sunday, breaking a period of relative calm between the two sides. The frontline between Congolese troops and M23 rebels had been calm in recent weeks.
The Guardian

Endless Flight: The Life of Joseph Roth by Keiron Pim review – grand tribute to a gifted malcontent

The writer and journalist Joseph Roth was born in 1894 in the Habsburg crown territory of Galicia, in what is now western Ukraine. An eastern European of impoverished Jewish origins, he craved literary recognition and won it, deservedly, for his 1932 novel, The Radetzky March. In prose of dark foreboding, it articulates the lost political tolerance and cosmopolitanism of the long-vanished Austro-Hungarian empire. With the rise of nationalist demagogueries in interwar Europe and antisemitism in Hitler’s Germany, the book was fed to the flames in the Nazi book-burnings of 1933 and afterwards banned. Roth began to detest Germany and, as the Nazis brutishly consolidated power, the German people collectively. The bonfires were still raging when he wrote to his wealthy Viennese Jewish writer friend and patron Stefan Zweig: “The Prussians are representatives of the chemical inferno, of the industrialised inferno” – a remark that seems to foreshadow the assembly line gassings and burnings at the Nazi death camps. Haunted by the “impossibility” of being a Jew in a post-Habsburg world, Roth took to the bottle and, in 1939, died in Paris, destitute. He was 44.
Sand Hills Express

Trump confidant Thomas Barrack to take stand in his own defense

Defense attorneys for billionaire Thomas Barrack said Friday they plan to call him as a witness in his own defense as Barrack’s trial for allegedly acting as an unregistered foreign agent nears its conclusion. Judge Brian Cogan indicated Friday afternoon that the decision to call Barrack was a surprise...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”

