Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Russia-Ukraine war live: G7 condemns Russian ‘kidnapping’ of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant leaders
G7 leaders ‘urge Russia to immediately return full control’ of nuclear facility to Ukraine, in a statement released on Saturday
Sand Hills Express
World powers at U.N. adopt sanctions aimed at Haiti criminal gangs
United Nations – The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Haiti on Friday, with a targeted arms embargo, a U.N. Panel of Experts for naming those subject to a travel ban, and harsh sanctions against gangs supporting criminal activities — specifically citing Jimmy Cherizier, a gang leader known as “Barbeque.” Another draft measure to establish a non-U.N. rapid action force of member nations, called for by the U.N. Secretary General, to help the Haitian police, was delayed.
‘The actual critique is being lost’: the truth about Jihad Rehab, the year’s most controversial documentary
The film, which follows former Guantánamo detainees in a rehabilitation program, sparked concerns over consent and ethics. Then came the backlash
Sand Hills Express
A clean energy quest so big, the U.S. and Russia are working together
Saint-Paul-lez-Durance, France — As global energy prices soar, 35 countries are working together at a sprawling facility nestled in the French countryside to try to create a new source of unlimited, clean power for the entire planet. Their ambition is to harness the power of the stars: nuclear fusion.
Doomed to failure: Russia failed to heed lessons from history before invading Ukraine
In Ukraine, Putin faces a united nation headed by a heroic leader in Volodymyr Zelenskyy, bolstered by billions in aid from the U.S. and other allies.
Sand Hills Express
First group of Venezuelans arrive in U.S. under new immigration program
The first group of Venezuelan migrants sponsored by U.S.-based individuals under a new Biden administration policy designed to deter illegal border crossings arrived in the U.S. over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Four Venezuelans approved to come to the U.S. under the private sponsorship program arrived...
DR Congo troops clash with M23 rebels
Fresh clashes between the army and M23 rebels have erupted in eastern DR Congo, officials said on Sunday, breaking a period of relative calm between the two sides. The frontline between Congolese troops and M23 rebels had been calm in recent weeks.
Endless Flight: The Life of Joseph Roth by Keiron Pim review – grand tribute to a gifted malcontent
The writer and journalist Joseph Roth was born in 1894 in the Habsburg crown territory of Galicia, in what is now western Ukraine. An eastern European of impoverished Jewish origins, he craved literary recognition and won it, deservedly, for his 1932 novel, The Radetzky March. In prose of dark foreboding, it articulates the lost political tolerance and cosmopolitanism of the long-vanished Austro-Hungarian empire. With the rise of nationalist demagogueries in interwar Europe and antisemitism in Hitler’s Germany, the book was fed to the flames in the Nazi book-burnings of 1933 and afterwards banned. Roth began to detest Germany and, as the Nazis brutishly consolidated power, the German people collectively. The bonfires were still raging when he wrote to his wealthy Viennese Jewish writer friend and patron Stefan Zweig: “The Prussians are representatives of the chemical inferno, of the industrialised inferno” – a remark that seems to foreshadow the assembly line gassings and burnings at the Nazi death camps. Haunted by the “impossibility” of being a Jew in a post-Habsburg world, Roth took to the bottle and, in 1939, died in Paris, destitute. He was 44.
Sand Hills Express
Trump confidant Thomas Barrack to take stand in his own defense
Defense attorneys for billionaire Thomas Barrack said Friday they plan to call him as a witness in his own defense as Barrack’s trial for allegedly acting as an unregistered foreign agent nears its conclusion. Judge Brian Cogan indicated Friday afternoon that the decision to call Barrack was a surprise...
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
Sand Hills Express
Oath Keepers grew frustrated with Trump days ahead of the Capitol attack, texts show
An FBI special agent’s testimony in the Oath Keepers’ seditious conspiracy trial revealed that members of the far-right militia became increasingly impatient while waiting for then-President Donald Trump to deputize his supporters and stop the joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes. “Either Trump gets...
