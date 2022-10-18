Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Pfizer CEO: 2023 will be a 'pivotal year' as COVID-19 drug sales wane
Americans are moving on from COVID-19. Most public places, transit, and municipalities have gotten rid of mask mandates. Vaccine booster rates have plateaued, even with the introduction of a new “bivalent” shot targeting multiple variants, including Omicron. Pfizer (PFE), the giant, legacy drugmaker, along with its partner BioNTech...
US News and World Report
Roche Sales Decline More Than Expected as COVID Products Slide
(Reuters) -Roche's quarterly sales declined 6% as a slump in COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing outweighed gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. Third-quarter revenue slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations of about 15.5 billion francs. "The third quarter of 2022 was...
mmm-online.com
Abbott sales dip in Q3 due to COVID testing sales declines, infant formula manufacturing stoppage
Abbott’s sales in Q3 totaled $10.4 billion, marking a decrease of 4.7%, though the company once again raised its full-year guidance. The dip in the company’s sales were due in part to declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales and an abrupt infant formula production stoppage at one of its manufacturing plants earlier this year.
beckerspayer.com
Elevance Health's $1.6B Q3
Elevance Health took in $1.6 billion in net income for the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the rest of the year, according to the company's earnings report published Oct. 19. "Broad based momentum across Elevance Health continued in the third quarter, driven by the focused execution of...
labpulse.com
Quest Diagnostics Q3 revenues drop 10% on COVID testing decline
Quest Diagnostics on Thursday said that its third-quarter revenues dropped 10% to $2.49 billion from $2.77 billion in Q3 2021. The Secaucus, NJ-based firm beat analysts’ average estimate for Q3 revenues of $2.35 billion. For the quarter ended September 30, Quest’s COVID-19 testing revenues declined 55% year-over-year to $316...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
tipranks.com
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth in the headlines: 6 recent developments
From its completed acquisition of Change Healthcare to unveiling its third quarter earnings, here are six headlines about UnitedHealth that Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:. 1. UnitedHealth Group completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare Oct. 3, which merges its Optum arm with the healthcare data and analytics company. A Washington, D.C., federal judge in September cleared the path for UnitedHealth Group to move forward with the $7.8 billion acquisition that had been highly scrutinized by the federal government.
mmm-online.com
How do pharma marketers reach ‘no-see docs’?
Following the morning roundtables at Digital Health East, the conversation continued about the evolving dynamic between pharma marketers and providers. An afternoon talk led by Dr. Amit Phull, Doximity’s medical director and SVP of strategy and insights, honed in on new ways that pharma marketers can reach so-called “no-see doctors,” the elusive providers who have chosen not to meet with sales reps.
US News and World Report
J&J Sales Grow, but Strong Dollar Tugs at Expectations
Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations thanks to pharmaceutical sales growth, but a strong dollar made the health care giant tread cautiously again with its outlook. J&J on Tuesday narrowed its 2022 forecast and stuck to the midpoint of its previous range after lowering expectations earlier this year due to...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting
Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) beats analysts’ expectations
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock surges 14.41% (As on October 19, 11:45:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company top earnings and revenue estimates, while subscriptions also beat expectations. Revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded the company’s forecast during the quarter, with big hits across TV and film. Netflix said it launched some of its most-watched series and films of all time, including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things S4, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts. For Q3, operating income totaled $1.5 billion vs. $1.8 billion in Q3’21. Operating income was above our beginning-of-quarter forecast, partially due to higher revenue, as well as a shift in timing of some spend from Q3 to Q4. As a result, operating margin of 19% was above the 16% forecast. The four percentage point year-over-year decline in operating margin is almost entirely due to the appreciation in the US dollar vs. most other currencies during this period.
freightwaves.com
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
Winnebago Industries Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Warns On Uncertain Market Conditions
Winnebago Industries Inc WGO reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14% year-on-year to $1.18 billion, beating the consensus of $1.12 billion. Towable segment revenue fell 11.8% Y/Y to $494.2 million, driven by a decline in unit volume partially offset by pricing actions. Motorhome revenue of $555.8 million increased 23.8% Y/Y....
Investopedia
Bank of America Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Bank of America's 3Q net interest margin came in above analyst estimates. Net interest margin is a measure of the difference between the interest banks earn on their assets and the interest they pay out to depositors and other creditors. The bank's earnings per share (EPS), profit, and revenue also...
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
msn.com
Travelers stock up 1.3% premarket after Q3 profit and revenue beat
Travelers Cos. Inc. shares rose 1.3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the property & casualty insurer topped profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter. The company posted net income of $454 million, or $1.89 a share, for the quarter, down 31% from $662 million, or $2.62 a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding one-time items, the company had per-share earnings of $2.20, well ahead of the $1.54 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $9.303 billion, also ahead of the $8.850 billion FactSet consensus. Net written premiums came to $9.198 billion, up 10% from $8.324 billion a year ago, with premiums rising in all three of its business segments, namely business insurance, up 9%, bond & specialty insurance, up 8% and personal insurance, up 13%. The company said its catastrophe losses edged up to a pretax $512 million from $501 million a year ago, mostly due to the fallout from Hurricane Ian. The decline in adjusted EPS was due to lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses), partially offset by net favorable prior year reserve development compared to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the prior year quarter, the company said in a statement. The company had net investment losses in the quarter of $93 million pretax, after gains of $8 million pretax a year ago. Shares have gained 7% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average which counts Travelers as a member, has gained 16%, and the S&P 500 has fallen 22%.
mmm-online.com
Eli Lilly to buy precision medicine company Akouos for $487M
Eli Lilly and Company announced a definitive agreement to buy Akouos, a precision medicine company, for $487 million Tuesday morning. The deal has been approved by the board of directors for both companies and is expected to close by the end of the year. The transaction moves Lilly further into...
gcimagazine.com
Olaplex Announces Preliminary Q3 2022 Results, Revises Forecast
Olaplex has announced its preliminary third quarter 2022 results, which showed net sales of approximately $176.5 million, compared to $161.6 million in the previous year. Notably, Olaplex has revised downward its guidance for full-year 2022, with expected net sales of $704-711 million. Fiscal year 2021 reported net sales of $598 million.
