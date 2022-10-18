ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s

An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
JACKSON, MI
Lansing Can Look Forward to an Unseasonably Warm Weekend

In August this year, in the midst of days reaching the mid-80s and low 90s, we saw some fall-like weather. And then, in mid-September when highs typically hover around the low to mid-70s, we saw almost a whole week of summer-like temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s. And now, Lansing...
LANSING, MI
CBS Crime Drama Depicts Saginaw Surrogate Nightmare: Watch

If you're into crime dramas like I am, then the FBI brand of shows on CBS is probably familiar and a favorite. As with most crime shows on television, there is always an element of reality and often the depiction of real-life events. This month FBI: International is bringing the storyline to Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI
What The Hell Was Happening At These M-MSU Games In The ’40s?

Apparently, in the 1940s, people could just run onto the field at halftime and start fights. How else would you explain these videos?. This game between the University of Michigan and what was then Michigan Agricultural College was tied 7-7 at half time when fans from both sides streamed onto the field and began what is described as a 'brawl' by the guy who posted this video online, a self-described UM Football historian who goes by Dr. Sap.
ANN ARBOR, MI
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections

Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
MICHIGAN STATE
