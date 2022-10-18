Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
Jackson’s “Mansion Row” of the Early 1900s
An MLive article referred to this area as “a tree-lined street that the affluent and influential finance and industry leaders called home.” That street was West Main, now known as West Michigan Avenue. Driving down that street section you’ll still see some of the old original mansions, some in all their glory, some modified, some not there anymore.
Lansing Can Look Forward to an Unseasonably Warm Weekend
In August this year, in the midst of days reaching the mid-80s and low 90s, we saw some fall-like weather. And then, in mid-September when highs typically hover around the low to mid-70s, we saw almost a whole week of summer-like temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s. And now, Lansing...
Grand Rapids Native Set To Premiere Bob Saget’s Final Film Next Week
We love when people from Grand Rapids do great things and are living out their dreams. Matthew Dressel is a movie kid through and through. From making homemade movies on an old camcorder to making films with legendary actors, Dressel is making a name for himself. At the Austin Film...
Ann Arbor Police Tweet Displeasure About M-MSU Game Being At Night
The later game time means more drinking, more bad behavior, and more work for the Ann Arbor police. The Game Start Was Moved Back To 7:30pm To Accommodate TV. The Ann Arbor Police and Fire Departments are not real pleased about the Michigan v. Michigan State game at the Big House being pushed back.
Lansing Area Bars and Restaurants That Serve Amazing Mocktails
I'm in the second trimester of my first pregnancy, and I am deeply craving a cocktail. I've never been a huge drinker, but something about not getting to have one is making me crave it all the more. Something bubbly and fruity and delicious. And I can't be the only one!
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
CBS Crime Drama Depicts Saginaw Surrogate Nightmare: Watch
If you're into crime dramas like I am, then the FBI brand of shows on CBS is probably familiar and a favorite. As with most crime shows on television, there is always an element of reality and often the depiction of real-life events. This month FBI: International is bringing the storyline to Michigan.
What The Hell Was Happening At These M-MSU Games In The ’40s?
Apparently, in the 1940s, people could just run onto the field at halftime and start fights. How else would you explain these videos?. This game between the University of Michigan and what was then Michigan Agricultural College was tied 7-7 at half time when fans from both sides streamed onto the field and began what is described as a 'brawl' by the guy who posted this video online, a self-described UM Football historian who goes by Dr. Sap.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Luke Bryan Pals Around With Post Malone Backstage at the Rapper’s Nashville Show [Pictures]
When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, Luke Bryan came to the show as a fan — and wound up backstage, goofing off with Posty himself. Bryan shared the moment on his social media,...
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections
Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2022 Medallion Ceremony Was a Study in Grace
Each of the three newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame gave the country music community a chance to dismiss him, but persevered. The two-and-a-half-hour long, Sunday night (Oct. 16) ceremony was a celebration of careers and country music. It was also an opportunity to reflect on the...
Is Grand Rapids a Presidential Visit Kind of City? Sometimes!
This is a fun bit of history because Grand Rapids has historically been one of Michigan's leaders in attracting politicians running for national office and bringing their campaigns here. But, what happens after they're elected? Do they come back?. Of course, we are so proud to be the home of...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0