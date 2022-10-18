Read full article on original website
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC
Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
holycitysinner.com
Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House
The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
The Island Connection
Ring In Fall At The Harvest Festival On Johns Island
• 1 p.m. – Gravel Road. And of course, no Harvest Festival would be complete without a feast!. Plenty of food will be available for purchase, including barbecue, kettle korn, and traditional favorite festival fare, plus cold beverages. Festival-goers are also encouraged to stop by the crafters’ market, which features a variety of hand-made items from local craft and merchandise vendors that make perfect holiday gifts. Families will find activities to keep the kids occupied including hayrides, pumpkin decorating, horse jumps, kids’ fall crafts, and games and books from the Charleston County Public Library.This year’s Harvest Festival will also feature a youth Archery Turkey Day Shoot for ages 8-17! Turkeys will not be harmed in this competition, and the winning archer will take home a frozen turkey. Turkeys are awarded to the male and female competitor with the highest scores. Interested youth competitors can sign up at the event, or just try out the sport for fun from 1-5 p.m. Activities are free with the festival admission fee. Charleston County Parks has also partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory inclusive accommodations at the event, to help any guest with sensory needs.
abcnews4.com
Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
It is time to celebrate everything fall at the annual Fall Festival – a family and fur-friendly afternoon to benefit Charleston Animal Society. This free event will take place at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble. All families, animal lovers and Fidos are welcome.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
charlestondaily.net
Today is the Grand Opening of Ruby’s New York Style Bagels in Mount Pleasant, SC
Let’s all welcome to the neighborhood Ruby’s New York Style Bagels who opened their doors today at 7 AM at 280 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC. We are so excited to have this new business in the Mount Pleasant community. Come and enjoy a fresh and delicious...
walterborolive.com
The Press and Standard welcomes new staff writer
The Press and Standard’s newest full-time staff writer, who will be covering local community events and news, is Heather “Andy Ann” Whitten. Heather uses the pen name “Andy Ann” for all of her art pieces, photography, and written works. “Andy” is used in memory of her son, Andrew, who passed away at four months old 13 years ago, and “Ann” is part of her given name. She dedicates all of her creative work to honoring the memory of her son.
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
live5news.com
FACT OR FICTION: Are reports of fentanyl in Halloween candy true?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling about the threat of children getting a synthetic opioid in their trick-or-treat bags this year—right next to their Kit Kat bars and Skittles. Experts, however, say parents should be more concerned about other risks. Fentanyl...
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
crbjbizwire.com
Sharbell Nexton LLC Announces Atelier Downtown Nexton
CHARLESTON, SC – Sharbell Nexton, LLC (Sharbell) announced today plans for Atelier Downtown Nexton, an office/commercial condominium project in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and the rapidly growing surrounding region. Located on 7.41 acres along Brighton Park Boulevard within the...
