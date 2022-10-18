ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
milb.com

Davis clocks first AFL home run for Surprise

Henry Davis showed the skillset that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, and fellow Pirate Quinn Priester was strong out of the gate for the Saguaros. The fifth-inning solo homer was the first this fall for baseball's No. 19 overall prospect and Priester, baseball's No. 44 prospect, limited Glendale to one unearned run in two innings before being removed for precautionary reasons. Surprise benefitted from a run-scoring hit by Luisangel Acuña, who drove in a run ... and then some. The No. 7 Rangers prospect raced around the bases for a Little League homer, which brought home three runs in all. But the biggest swing came from Davis, who hit 10 homers in 59 games across three levels in 2022, his first full pro season. The 23-year-old is swinging a hot bat this fall, batting .308 with a 1.074 OPS in nine games.
milb.com

Dragons Off-Season Player News & Notes

DAYTON, OHIO—The Dayton Dragons organization is already hard at work in preparation for their 23rd season in the Midwest League. The Dragons 2023 home opening night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is set for Tuesday, April 11 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. Here is a summary of some of the player and team notes from the first six weeks of the off-season.
milb.com

Sabol slams Saguaros to comeback win

It was the Blake Sabol show in Surprise, where the Pirates prospect took control offensively to lead the Saguaros to a come-from-behind win. The 24-year-old connected on a game-tying grand slam and forced in the go-ahead run an inning later with a bases-loaded walk to give him a personal-best five RBIs. Astros prospect J.C. Correa, younger brother of All-Star Carlos Correa, singled three times for Surprise, which trailed 5-0 after two innings. Mariners outfielder Spencer Packard drove in three runs on a bases-loaded double to give the Javelinas the early advantage. More »
milb.com

NL Central infielders power up in Fall League

After losing eight straight to open the Fall League campaign, the Rafters have won five of their last six and none by a bigger margin than their latest convincing victory. No. 2 Cardinals prospect. Masyn Winn. connected on his first home run of the AFL to get the offense rolling...

