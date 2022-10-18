Henry Davis showed the skillset that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, and fellow Pirate Quinn Priester was strong out of the gate for the Saguaros. The fifth-inning solo homer was the first this fall for baseball's No. 19 overall prospect and Priester, baseball's No. 44 prospect, limited Glendale to one unearned run in two innings before being removed for precautionary reasons. Surprise benefitted from a run-scoring hit by Luisangel Acuña, who drove in a run ... and then some. The No. 7 Rangers prospect raced around the bases for a Little League homer, which brought home three runs in all. But the biggest swing came from Davis, who hit 10 homers in 59 games across three levels in 2022, his first full pro season. The 23-year-old is swinging a hot bat this fall, batting .308 with a 1.074 OPS in nine games.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO