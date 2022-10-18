ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
atozsports.com

Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
The Spun

Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade

A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out

The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN

