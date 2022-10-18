Read full article on original website
Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Is Removed From First Team Squad
Cristiano Ronaldo has been temporarily removed from Manchester United’s first team squad and will not play against Chelsea this weekend.
‘I will deal with that’: Erik ten Hag reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo walks down tunnel
Erik ten Hag admitted he did not speak to Cristiano Ronaldo before the Manchester United superstar walked back to the changing room before the final whistle against Tottenham. Fred and Bruno Fernandes struck for the Red Devils in a dominant 2-0 victory over Spurs.Ronaldo was an unused substitute though and the 37-year-old made his way back to the dressing room in the 90th minute.Ten Hag refused to reveal his views on Ronaldo’s behaviour, vowing to confront the issue on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s match against Chelsea.“He was there, I’ve seen him, yes, but I didn’t speak to him,” Ten...
Man Utd news LIVE: Gakpo ‘considering’ Red Devils transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo WORST EVER Ballon d’Or finish – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED target Cody Gakpo has talked up a potential move to the club next year. The PSV winger said: "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.
BBC
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
BBC
'Ronaldo has gone from United's main goalscorer to nothing almost'
Erik ten Hag has to punish Cristiano Ronaldo and send a message to the rest of Manchester United's squad according to former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman. Ronaldo said "the heat of the moment" got to him when explaining why he walked out of Old Trafford before the conclusion of Wednesday's win over Tottenham after not being introduced from the bench.
Yardbarker
theScore
Ronaldo dropped from United's squad vs. Chelsea after refusing to play
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
BBC
Yardbarker
