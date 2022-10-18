ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘I will deal with that’: Erik ten Hag reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo walks down tunnel

Erik ten Hag admitted he did not speak to Cristiano Ronaldo before the Manchester United superstar walked back to the changing room before the final whistle against Tottenham. Fred and Bruno Fernandes struck for the Red Devils in a dominant 2-0 victory over Spurs.Ronaldo was an unused substitute though and the 37-year-old made his way back to the dressing room in the 90th minute.Ten Hag refused to reveal his views on Ronaldo’s behaviour, vowing to confront the issue on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s match against Chelsea.“He was there, I’ve seen him, yes, but I didn’t speak to him,” Ten...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United considering releasing Ronaldo for free in January

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1m fine by the club after walking out of the win over Tottenham. (Star), external. United could let the 37-year-old go for free in January if nobody will sign him. (inews), external. MLS side Inter Miami could make a move for...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Cindy Kimberly's Best Swimsuit Photos

Few models in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, garnered more attention than Cindy Kimberly. The popular model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022. Kimberly, who has millions of followers across social media, made waves with her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated...
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Sporting News

Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation

Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
BBC

'﻿Ronaldo has gone from United's main goalscorer to nothing almost'

E﻿rik ten Hag has to punish Cristiano Ronaldo and send a message to the rest of Manchester United's squad according to former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman. Ronaldo said "the heat of the moment" got to him when explaining why he walked out of Old Trafford before the conclusion of Wednesday's win over Tottenham after not being introduced from the bench.
theScore

Ronaldo dropped from United's squad vs. Chelsea after refusing to play

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
BBC

Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message

Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released. Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans:...
Yardbarker

When Cristiano Ronaldo could make Man Utd return after Chelsea axe

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance after the 37-year-old was punished for refusing to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham earlier this week. Ronaldo was named on the bench for the game and with United leading by two goals...

