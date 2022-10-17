ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

The Guardian

Anna May Wong: the legacy of a groundbreaking Asian American star

The change in your pocket is about to become a little more glamorous. The international film star and fashion icon Anna May Wong has been named the first Asian American to be featured on US currency. As part of the Women Quarters program, which launched by honouring Maya Angelou earlier this year, Wong’s face will appear on quarters in circulation from Monday.
fashionweekdaily.com

Taipei Fashion Week Returned With A Thought-provoking Theme

It’s back! Taipei Fashion Week returned this month, showcasing Spring Summer ’23 collections via a themed group opening show that followed the theme, CrossLab: Dialogue Between Indigenous Art and Fashion. The event saw five designers collaborate with five artisans, each skilled in their respective traditional crafts. Bringing together...
wegotthiscovered.com

An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland

Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Frivolous Lola Free Online

Cast: Anna Ammirati Serena Grandi Max Parodi Patrick Mower Zuzana Martinková. The story takes place in northern Italy in the 1950's. Lola and Masetto are about to get married. Masetto wants to keep Lola as a virgin until they are married. But Lola is impatient to remain in chastity until the wedding night. She wants to be sure that Masetto is a good lover, before she commits herself into marriage. She does everything to trick Masetto into breaking the moral tradition.
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution

Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution. They have blue blood and three hearts. Octopuses are fascinating, eight-armed creatures that have time and time again demonstrated their astonishing intelligence. Octolab.tv presents a video that explores the enthralling minds of octopuses. They’ve put together an experiment to observe how an octopus responds when presented with a problem.
NBC News

Gen Z TikTok user goes viral documenting abrupt exit from job interview. He says weekends are for football, not work.

A 22-year-old musician has gone viral for his video documenting his departure from an interview for a part-time job after learning the role would require working weekends. “Yeah, I’m sorry, you said it was a weekend job?” Justin Ross, who goes by his artist name 9Letters on TikTok, says in the video, which features him recording part of his virtual interview.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

The 35 Best Gifts for the Music Lover in Your Life

The minute differences between a MP3 and a WAV file may pass detection from even a trained audio engineer’s ear, but the quality of your speakers will always remain a true constant. Anyone can hear when the music distorts, clips or lacks bass entirely—and if you’re a true audiophile and music lover, anything but the best experience may as well be silence. Put your iPhone in as many bowls as you want, because that little thing is never going to sound as good as true audio quality. A good pair of headphones or speakers doesn’t always mean that they’re expensive—we’ve found...
AOL Corp

Anna May Wong Was Breaking Glass Ceilings Before Your Grandma Was Born

There’s a new face on the quarter, and it's one whose history has long been obscured despite breaking glass ceilings and racial barriers in the United States and Hollywood. Yup, Anna May Wong is making history as the very first Asian American to be featured on the quarter this month.
metrosiliconvalley.com

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Kicks off Two Weeks of Streaming

When the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, Tzvia Shelef didn’t want to cancel the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival. With only a month of lead time, she reconfigured the fest into an online event. As we all remember, in 2020, people were stuck at home with nowhere to...
LOS GATOS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A record-breaking historical epic that died a death at the box office cleaves streaming in two

Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
Upworthy

Perfectly timed 1978 rocket launch clip hailed as 'greatest shot in television' is a work of art

Some video footage from decades ago may not have been produced with or shot on high-resolution cameras, but it's still amazing filmmaking regardless. And some just stands the test of time no matter how many years have passed. A video clip from the 1978 television documentary series "Connections" has gone viral online. James Burke, a scientific historian, developed, wrote and presented the 10-episode BBC series, which was based on a novel of the same name. A scene from the series is now being called the "greatest shot ever."
one37pm.com

1/1 Artist Spotlight: Yot

ONE37pm's 1/1 Artist Spotlight is a series that focuses on giving love to 1 of 1 NFT Artists. Whether they're from the traditional art world or just got started in art through web3, we want to highlight and help you get to know those who are up and coming. A...
NBC News

NBC News

