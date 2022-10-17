Read full article on original website
Anna May Wong: the legacy of a groundbreaking Asian American star
The change in your pocket is about to become a little more glamorous. The international film star and fashion icon Anna May Wong has been named the first Asian American to be featured on US currency. As part of the Women Quarters program, which launched by honouring Maya Angelou earlier this year, Wong’s face will appear on quarters in circulation from Monday.
Trans woman featured in Ulta's podcast has people boycotting the beauty store
Ulta Beauty's brand new podcast, "The Beauty Of..." launched just last month, and seems to have gotten itself into heavy criticism already. Hosted by gender-fluid celeb hairstylist David Lopez, the show is based upon "iconic guests as they go beneath the surface of nontraditional beauty topics."
fashionweekdaily.com
Taipei Fashion Week Returned With A Thought-provoking Theme
It’s back! Taipei Fashion Week returned this month, showcasing Spring Summer ’23 collections via a themed group opening show that followed the theme, CrossLab: Dialogue Between Indigenous Art and Fashion. The event saw five designers collaborate with five artisans, each skilled in their respective traditional crafts. Bringing together...
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
Madame Yevonde’s experimental pictures showed Lady Milbanke channelling Penthesilea, Diana Mosley as a bored-looking Venus and other dressed-up luminaries of the day
wegotthiscovered.com
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Frivolous Lola Free Online
Cast: Anna Ammirati Serena Grandi Max Parodi Patrick Mower Zuzana Martinková. The story takes place in northern Italy in the 1950's. Lola and Masetto are about to get married. Masetto wants to keep Lola as a virgin until they are married. But Lola is impatient to remain in chastity until the wedding night. She wants to be sure that Masetto is a good lover, before she commits herself into marriage. She does everything to trick Masetto into breaking the moral tradition.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans left spooked as they realize a memorable Han Solo line didn’t actually happen
Something kinda spooky is going on in the Star Wars fandom right now, as it seems some people are remembering a key line in The Force Awakens differently from everyone else. Is the Mandela Effect afoot in a galaxy far, far away?. This notorious phenomenon is when large groups of...
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution. They have blue blood and three hearts. Octopuses are fascinating, eight-armed creatures that have time and time again demonstrated their astonishing intelligence. Octolab.tv presents a video that explores the enthralling minds of octopuses. They’ve put together an experiment to observe how an octopus responds when presented with a problem.
NBC News
Gen Z TikTok user goes viral documenting abrupt exit from job interview. He says weekends are for football, not work.
A 22-year-old musician has gone viral for his video documenting his departure from an interview for a part-time job after learning the role would require working weekends. “Yeah, I’m sorry, you said it was a weekend job?” Justin Ross, who goes by his artist name 9Letters on TikTok, says in the video, which features him recording part of his virtual interview.
The 35 Best Gifts for the Music Lover in Your Life
The minute differences between a MP3 and a WAV file may pass detection from even a trained audio engineer’s ear, but the quality of your speakers will always remain a true constant. Anyone can hear when the music distorts, clips or lacks bass entirely—and if you’re a true audiophile and music lover, anything but the best experience may as well be silence. Put your iPhone in as many bowls as you want, because that little thing is never going to sound as good as true audio quality. A good pair of headphones or speakers doesn’t always mean that they’re expensive—we’ve found...
AOL Corp
Anna May Wong Was Breaking Glass Ceilings Before Your Grandma Was Born
There’s a new face on the quarter, and it's one whose history has long been obscured despite breaking glass ceilings and racial barriers in the United States and Hollywood. Yup, Anna May Wong is making history as the very first Asian American to be featured on the quarter this month.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Kicks off Two Weeks of Streaming
When the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, Tzvia Shelef didn’t want to cancel the Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival. With only a month of lead time, she reconfigured the fest into an online event. As we all remember, in 2020, people were stuck at home with nowhere to...
wegotthiscovered.com
A record-breaking historical epic that died a death at the box office cleaves streaming in two
Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
Upworthy
Perfectly timed 1978 rocket launch clip hailed as 'greatest shot in television' is a work of art
Some video footage from decades ago may not have been produced with or shot on high-resolution cameras, but it's still amazing filmmaking regardless. And some just stands the test of time no matter how many years have passed. A video clip from the 1978 television documentary series "Connections" has gone viral online. James Burke, a scientific historian, developed, wrote and presented the 10-episode BBC series, which was based on a novel of the same name. A scene from the series is now being called the "greatest shot ever."
one37pm.com
1/1 Artist Spotlight: Yot
ONE37pm's 1/1 Artist Spotlight is a series that focuses on giving love to 1 of 1 NFT Artists. Whether they're from the traditional art world or just got started in art through web3, we want to highlight and help you get to know those who are up and coming. A...
NBC News
