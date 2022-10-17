Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
NBC reports on film resurrection and shoots the story entirely on film
After the digital boom that changed the world of photography forever, it looks like film is making a comeback. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the birth of new films and the rebirth of old ones, as well as announcements of new film cameras. NBC Nightly News recently...
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 9 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
BET
Exclusive: La La Anthony Discusses New Starz Series, Working With Issa Rae On A Horror Movie And Upcoming Kenya Barris Film Debut
If it’s one thing we know about La La Anthony, it’s that she’s about her business and loves to get involved with all types of special projects. And in 2022, that’s no different. The actor and TV personality is currently lending her talents to a docu-series,...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
Emily Blunt is going to blow your mind in Prime Video’s new western The English
For those of us who love a well-made Western, the newly released trailer offering the first look at Prime Video’s forthcoming series The English is nothing less than two-and-a-half minutes of sheer, utter bliss. “I’ll tell you a story,” Emily Blunt’s aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, says at the...
theplaylist.net
‘Gangs Of New York’: Miramax Has A TV Series In The Works With Martin Scorsese Attached To Direct The First Two Episodes
Twenty years ago, Martin Scorsese and Miramax released “Gangs Of New York” to solid acclaim and box-office numbers. Most critics thought it fell short of Scorsese’s most triumphant works but praised the film’s densely realized sets and costume design. Still, critics and audiences couldn’t help but think: the 167-minute theatrical cut, and even Scorsese’s 3+ hour workprint of the film, wasn’t enough time to properly tell the Five Points saga.
Julianne Moore To Lead Sky & AMC Period Drama ‘Mary & George’ About Mary Villiers, Son George & Royal Court Intrigue In Jacobean England — Mipcom Cannes
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Julianne Moore is set to lead Sky and AMC period-drama series Mary & George, about powerful royal family favourites Mary Villiers and her son George. Based on a true story, the eight-part limited series is created by DC Moore, whose credits include Killing Eve, Temple and Not Safe For Work. Julianne Moore will play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th Century England moulded her beautiful son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled, and influential...
Streaming TV Series Ahead Of Broadcast In Featuring Women In Front Of And Behind Camera, Latest “Boxed In” Study Finds
A new report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University has found that women made up 50% of major characters on streaming programs and 48% on broadcast TV during 2021-2022, the fourth year in a row that streaming companies have outpaced their broadcast network counterparts in that metric. “Half of the major characters on streaming programs are girls and women, approximating their numbers in the actual population,” said Dr. Martha Lauzen, executive director of the center. Related Story Italian Content Boom Confirmed As Producers Study Shows Investment Topped $1.4B in 2021, For 37%...
‘The Goldbergs’ Exclusive Photos: Erica & Geoff Introduce Their Baby To The Family
The October 19 episode of The Goldbergs will usher in a new chapter for the family. Erica gives birth to her baby in the highly-anticipated episode. Erica and Geoff are surrounded by their loved ones as they introduce their newborn to the world in our EXCLUSIVE photos. Of course, Beverly...
NBC News
Gen Z TikTok user goes viral documenting abrupt exit from job interview. He says weekends are for football, not work.
A 22-year-old musician has gone viral for his video documenting his departure from an interview for a part-time job after learning the role would require working weekends. “Yeah, I’m sorry, you said it was a weekend job?” Justin Ross, who goes by his artist name 9Letters on TikTok, says in the video, which features him recording part of his virtual interview.
Disney's 'West Side Story' Remake Pitch To Leonard Bernstein Failed — Thankfully
Disney boss Jeffrey Katzenberg once tried to sell the maestro on a new version of Bernstein's iconic musical — and it did not go well.
theplaylist.net
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Trailer: Netflix’s Adaptation Of Famous WWI Novel With Daniel Brühl Premieres On October 28
Few war novels are as famous and widely read worldwide as Erich Maria Remarque‘s “All Quiet On The Western Front.” And that says a lot about the book’s staying power, as it was first published in 1929 about World War I, which ended over a century ago. Netflix hopes the novel’s universal appeal translates into a lot of views as “All Quiet On The Western Front” hits the streamer on October 28, fresh off its premiere at TIFF last month.
Mipcom Cannes Takeaways: Netflix Quiet As Ad Tier Chatter Begins, FAST Money And The Cost Of Living Crisis Hits Production
The first fully in person Mipcom for three years is winding down as thousands of tired, fuzzy-headed but happy delegates make their way to Nice airport or jump on trains to Paris. The market was set to a backdrop of an industry in a deep state of flux, as new buyers establish themselves and more seasoned ones react and adapt. Below are just some of the key takeaways from three action-packed days on the Croisette. One thing is for sure, while making TV is not the easiest business, the 10,896 attendees RX reported to have attended were simply delighted to...
SFGate
‘Rust’ Will Resume Production, but Not in New Mexico (EXCLUSIVE)
“Rust” will resume production in January, more than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on set. But the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved. The production is still looking for a new location,...
Viola Davis to Produce Climate Activist Maya Penn‘s Animated Short ’Asali’
Viola Davis is set to executive produce climate activist Maya Penn’s original animated short, “Asali: Power of the Pollinators.” The action-adventure short film, which marks Penn’s directorial debut through her company Upenndo! Productions, features the 22-year-old’s own animation. “’Asali’ made sense as our first major production because it integrates two of my biggest passions — animation and the environment,” Penn said in a statement. “My goal with Upenndo! is to dive into new worlds that reflect the interconnectedness of people and our planet, from a story-driven and action packed perspective.” “Asali” follows a group of pollinators and an environmental scientist as they...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach Free Online
Best sites to watch L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach - Last updated on Oct 17, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach on this page.
Upworthy
Perfectly timed 1978 rocket launch clip hailed as 'greatest shot in television' is a work of art
Some video footage from decades ago may not have been produced with or shot on high-resolution cameras, but it's still amazing filmmaking regardless. And some just stands the test of time no matter how many years have passed. A video clip from the 1978 television documentary series "Connections" has gone viral online. James Burke, a scientific historian, developed, wrote and presented the 10-episode BBC series, which was based on a novel of the same name. A scene from the series is now being called the "greatest shot ever."
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Debut Atop U.K. Box Office
Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the film adaptation of the children’s books by Bernard Waber, featuring a singing crocodile, bowed at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.7 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” the final instalment in the horror trilogy of sequels to the original 1978 film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, debuted in second place with £2.1 million. Another horror, Paramount’s “Smile,” collected £1.4 million in third position in its third weekend for a total of £7.2 million. In fourth place, in its fourth weekend, Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and...
