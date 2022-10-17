ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
morganstatebears.com

Hill Named MEAC Rookie Bowler Of The Week

NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 18, 2022)--Morgan State freshman bowler Johnna Hill was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Maryland Eastern Shore senior Elizabeth Ross was selected as MEAC Bowler of the Week. A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Hill averaged...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Miller, Addison Featured In Today’s PressBox Online

BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 19, 2022)--Morgan State senior Malik Miller of the men's basketball team and graduate student Taylor Addison of the women's basketball team were both featured in today's PressBox edition. The two recently sat down with reporter Luke Jackson of Pressboxonline.com for a Question-and-Answer session. Below are the respective...
BALTIMORE, MD
phillylacrosse.com

PLA Golf Outing raises $25,000 to support lacrosse in Chapter area

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 10/19/22 – From Press Release. The 30th Annual Philadelphia Lacrosse Association Golf Outing was held on October 17 at White Manor Country Club in Malvern. The event featured 100 golfers and 63 corporate and individual sponsors. Participants were treated to colorful fall foliage and scenic vistas on...
MALVERN, PA
BoardingArea

Avelo Air Brings Airline Service Back To Delaware

Ultra low cost carrier startup Avelo Air has just announced it’s setting up a base in Wilmington, Delaware, and this is noteworthy for one major reason. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service. Delaware is currently the only state in the United States without commercial air service....
WILMINGTON, DE
Rock 104.1

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Red Clay board member accused of not living in district

Jose Matthews, a member of the Red Clay School Board, is calling for fellow board member Martin Wilson to be removed.  In a complaint filed with the Public Integrity Commission Wednesday morning, Matthews alleges Wilson’s actions on the board are not only unethical, but unlawful. “I want people to know that some of the poorest and most devastating communities within ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

UD Poll: Democrats at the top of the ticket have double-digit edge

A recent University of Delaware Center for Political Communication poll shows Democrats in statewide races hold sizable leads in the upcoming midterms. The poll of registered voters found Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester grabbing 50% support while her Republican opponent Lee Murphy had 33%. In the state Attorney General’s...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Flood-mitigating wetland park opens in Wilmington’s Southbridge section

After more than 15 years of planning, Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood celebrated the official opening of a $26 million wetland park. The park is not just a place for relaxation and recreation, but also holds a 20-acre stormwater management facility and restores 14 acres of wetlands. The wetlands area will increase stormwater capacity and reduce tidal flooding that frequently occurs on nearby streets, affecting about 1,000 residents in the south section of the city.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

McGuiness to be sentenced Wednesday

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will be sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges. In July, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. Each conviction comes with a possible prison term of one year, though political observers believe her punishment will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Court suspends Del. conversion of retiree coverage to Medicare Advantage

Plaintiffs who objected to Delaware's conversion of the state healthcare coverage program for retirees to Medicare Advantage have been granted a motion for a stay. The group that formed as RISE Delaware has contended that the switch would force them to seek prior authorization for hundreds of medical decisions. They held protests recently in Dover and Wilmington and went to Superior Court a few weeks ago.
DELAWARE STATE
kwhi.com

PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday night after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:20, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 800 block of Campbell Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that Emmanual Wright, 31 of Philadelphia, PA, Assaulted a Family Member and was further at the location in violation of a previously issued Criminal Trespass Warning. Wright was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. Wright was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday

Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Town of Smyrna gets new town manager

The Town of Smyrna welcomes a new town manager. Sheldon Hudson served as Millsboro’s town manager from 2016 until stepping down last April. Hudson attended his first official council meeting in Smyrna this week as an observer and now plans to hit the ground running. “Like Millsboro, Smyrna is...
SMYRNA, DE

