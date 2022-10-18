ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Carl Wilga, 59

WAREHAM - Carl R. “Willy” Wilga, 59, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Worcester to the late Walter and Sandra (Piiranian) he grew up in Quinsig Village in Worcester before moving to Millbury and then to Wareham. He was a graduate of Millbury Memorial High School...
WAREHAM, MA
Lions’ fall festival brought fun to families

MATTAPOISETT — Kids dressed in their Halloween best descended on Shipyard Park for the Mattapoisett Lions Club Fall Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Mattapoisett Lions Club Secretary Timothy Ray, the fall festival is one of the many ways the club gives back to the local community.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Lynn S. Maynard, 61

CARVER – Lynn S. Maynard, 61, of Carver, passed away on October 21, 2022 in Royal Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Buzzards Bay. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Janice (Clarke) Maynard. She was born in New Bedford and lived in Wareham and Carver for...
CARVER, MA
Wareham High School students recognized for excellence

Wareham High School is proud to recognize the students who received qualifying scores on their Spring 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams. AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
WAREHAM, MA

