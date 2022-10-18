Read full article on original website
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
u.today
SHIB Payments Adopted by SAP SE Giant Via BitPay
todaynftnews.com
Walmart shares its crypto approach, predicts disruption in payment options
Suresh Kumar, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer of Walmart, has disclosed the role of crypto in its future. The executive shared that crypto is going to be a crucial part of the way customers interact. Talking about crypto’s role in the future of Walmart, he said that...
ffnews.com
Cashfree Payments launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs and Platforms to launch their Own Prepaid Cards and Wallets
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners. ‘Issuance’ is a prepaid card and wallet issuance API stack which can be used for payroll & incentive disbursals, customer loyalty programs, expense management among other use cases. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both physical and virtual prepaid cards.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Aviation International News
Aircraft Broker Guardian Jet Improves Vault Client Portal
Business aircraft broker Guardian Jet is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of its Vault 4.0 client portal. The online aviation asset management data platform, which was originally designed for the company’s employees, has undergone several upgrades since its launch a decade ago and has now become a vital educational resource for Guardian’s customers as well.
thenewscrypto.com
Taco, an NFT Loyalty Automation Tool, Enables Tezos NFT Support on Shopify
The Taco app has integrated the energy-efficient, Tezos blockchain. Support for Tezos NFTs has been added to Shopify through the Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation Tool. Software development firm Taco Labs Inc. recently announced their programme “Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation” now supports Tezos NFTs on Shopify and has incorporated the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain.
Business Insider
5G will advance payments and mobile commerce
5G tech will likely bring about positive changes to the retail industry. And retailers will use their IT investments in 5G to enhance the customer experience. Do you work in the Ecommerce and Retail industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research.
dailyhodl.com
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from Web 3.0 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless and secure crypto payments in the real world.
ffnews.com
Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets
GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses. Crowdz, which secured $10 million in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking and Request to Pay Fintech Ordo Secures £10M via Series A
UK-based open banking and request to pay Fintech firm Ordo has secured £10 million in a Series A round that was reportedly led by Equinox Systems. Established in 2018 by the former management team of the Faster Payments scheme, Ordo allows companies to request payments for single as well as recurring bills – through call centers, email, text or any other messaging platform a business uses – by facilitating open banking via the Faster Payments channels.
Chase Launches Early Access to Direct Deposits
Chase is now letting its Secure Banking customers access their direct deposits up to two business days earlier. The new early direct deposit offering, which is beginning this month, applies to eligible direct deposits such as payroll, tax refunds, government benefits and pensions — categories that cover nearly 90% of Secure Banking direct deposits, Chase said Wednesday (Oct. 19) in a press release.
CoinTelegraph
Walmart CTO says crypto will become a ‘major’ payments disruptor
Walmart’s global chief technology officer Suresh Kumar has tipped cryptocurrency to become a “major” area of disruption, particularly in how customers pay for virtual and physical goods in the future. Speaking at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on Oct. 17, Kumar outlined Walmart’s positive stance on...
TechCrunch
Thunes integrates with Visa Direct’s digital payments network
Based in Singapore and San Francisco, Thunes is backed by investors including Insight Partners, GGV and Checkout.com, and has raised $130 million in funding to date. Customers of its payments infrastructure include Uber Eats, Grab, MoneyGram, Remitly and Western Union, and it currently processes more than 180 million transactions a year across 130 countries.
crowdfundinsider.com
SD Worx Teams Up with Fintech Modulr to Support Faster Payments for Workforce
HR and payroll services provider, SD Worx, is committed to making additional investments in people-based Fintech services for its clients by working with Modulr, the embedded payments platform that supports quicker payroll payments. Traditional Bacs payments for payroll usually take around three business days to make it to workers’ accounts...
fintechfutures.com
Mastercard to enable banks to offer crypto trading services with new solution
Payments giant Mastercard is gearing up to launch a new solution designed to give banks and other financial institutions the ability to offer crypto trading services to customers. Named Crypto Source, the new offering is being developed in partnership with New York-based fintech Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform. The collaboration...
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005104/en/ Mannatech partners with Penny AI to deliver a social sales enablement platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
Visa Aims to Turn Creators into Small Businesses with Digital Payments
In times past, a creator might’ve been a musician busking for tips on a street corner. Social media thrust those musicians — and artists, poets, podcasters, makeup artists and more — into the mass media limelight where they’re finding audiences but struggling to get paid. When...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
