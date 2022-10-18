Read full article on original website
Related
KRMS Radio
Two Vehicles Pulled From The Lake Near Niangua Bridge
An underwater search conducted this week as part of a renewed effort to find out what happened to a Camden County man yielded the discovery of two vehicles in The Lake. It’s not clear whether they are in any way connected to the 2013 disappearance of Donnie Irwin of Camdenton.
KRMS Radio
Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Camden County Teen
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information which could solve, what’s now being called, a missing persons case. Sergeant Scott Hines says that 16-year-old Dylan Ford, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on October 1st. Despite being considered an habitual runaway,...
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations
The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
KRMS Radio
Fire Damages Offices In Bridal Boutique
A fire at 2011 South Jefferson was quickly brought under control on Wednesday. The Lebanon Fire Department answered a call just before noon, and they found smoke coming from the back of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique. There was mostly smoke and water damage, mainly confined to...
KRMS Radio
SFCC’s Missouri SBDC to offer services at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri Small Business Development Center (MO SBDC) at State Fair Community College now offers no-cost small business consulting and low to no-cost training programs in the Lake of the Ozarks area. Paige Jones is the Missouri SBDC business counselor who is working at the SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus...
Comments / 0