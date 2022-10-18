Read full article on original website
Jared Dale, Magna Elementary School
“Mr. Dale is an incredible teacher because he truly cares and loves his fourth grade students. He desires to make his classroom a safe and fun environment for his kids to learn! He wants every student to leave his classroom with a desire to keep learning and enjoy it. You will catch Mr. Dale not only teaching subjects in the classroom but on the recess field playing rainbow tag with his kids and eating lunch right next to them. He LOVES his job and getting to impact kids everyday!”
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Here are some kid-friendly Halloween events happening in Utah this weekend
Boo! Halloween is creeping closer, and it is time for everyone to lean into the spooky vibes. Here are a few kid-friendly Halloween events happening in Utah in the next few weeks that children can safely enjoy with their parents without having to worry about recurring nightmares for days to come.
Big concept, tiny home: new community to address homelessness
Salt Lake City is one step closer to breaking ground on a permanent neighborhood for the homeless.
Alpine School District responds to allegations of school closures
As election day looms, Alpine School District has released a statement decrying “misinformation” that has been spread regarding its proposed $595 million bond. ASD’s 2022 bond was authorized by the district’s Board of Education on Aug. 9. If approved by voters on Nov. 8, the money would be used to construct six new schools, complete six school rebuilds and renovations, and fund three safety, security and land acquisition projects.
Sandy Wendy’s offering ‘free food for a year’ to first 100 customers to arrive on October 22
On Saturday, October 22, the first 100 customers to arrive at Wendy's in Sandy, Utah will be awarded free food for an entire year.
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
Utah sixth grader recovering in hospital after being hit by car
VINEYARD, Utah — A sixth grader at Vineyard Elementary School is in the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter to the park. Lori Bellitti, principal of Vineyard Elementary, told KSL the crash happened around dusk on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The student was riding from his home to the sports park across the street from the school when he was hit.
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine.
Taylorsville babysitter jailed after death of infant girl
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of an infant she was babysitting. Suspect Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with child abuse homicide — reckless, a first-degree felony, following an Oct. 13 incident at her residence.
Tooele holding candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness
TOOELE, Utah — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the city of Tooele is holding a candlelight vigil Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Park. Organizers say it’s one small thing we can do to support and advocate for victims. “We want to honor those who have lost...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
Dog attack: Utah boy recovering after mauled by husky
SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old is recovering with 2,000 to 3,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday. Mason Mihlberger was riding his bike in Sandy, located just outside Salt Lake City, when a Siberian husky grabbed the boy and dragged him across the road, according to KSL-TV.
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
Weeks after auto-pedestrian death, Utah family wants answers
OREM — A deadly collision has one family struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one more than five weeks later. Shantel Sullivan said Thursday it had been 38 days with barely any answers from police in the death of her mother. "It's frustrating," Sullivan,...
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
