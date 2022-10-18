“Mr. Dale is an incredible teacher because he truly cares and loves his fourth grade students. He desires to make his classroom a safe and fun environment for his kids to learn! He wants every student to leave his classroom with a desire to keep learning and enjoy it. You will catch Mr. Dale not only teaching subjects in the classroom but on the recess field playing rainbow tag with his kids and eating lunch right next to them. He LOVES his job and getting to impact kids everyday!”

MAGNA, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO