accesswdun.com

SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County

Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Rollover wreck on Paradise Valley Road injures driver Friday in White County

One person was taken for treatment after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Paradise Valley Road north of Cleveland Friday afternoon. White County Public Safety reported that the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1:15. When units arrived minutes later, they found that the vehicle involved had overturned off the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Overnight fire injures 1 firefighter and displaces family of 5 in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – One firefighter from Walton County Fire Rescue received minor injuries in an overnight fire at 4285 Eddie Byrd Lane. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the incident happened when WCFR was assisting Loganville Fire Department on a house fire in the 4200 block of Eddie Byrd Lane in the city of Loganville, at 2:29 a.m. this morning.
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference

CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland

(Cleveland)- More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Up to 120-day detour planned on Barrett Mill Road

(Cleveland)- The replacement of a failing cross-drain that carries Flat Creek under Barrett Mill Road in White County will result in a detour beginning next week and lasting up to four months. White County Director of Public Works Derick Canupp said the detour for Barrett Mill Road will begin Tuesday,...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Pursuit and crash in Monroe Tuesday results in slew of charges

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 2022) – Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that Monroe Police Department was pursuing an alleged stolen Dodge Ram truck on John Deere Road Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed on Walton Road. “The driver of the truck lost control as...
MONROE, GA

