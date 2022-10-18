Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County
Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
accesswdun.com
Rollover wreck on Paradise Valley Road injures driver Friday in White County
One person was taken for treatment after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Paradise Valley Road north of Cleveland Friday afternoon. White County Public Safety reported that the single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1:15. When units arrived minutes later, they found that the vehicle involved had overturned off the...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
13-year-old in serious condition after being shot in Athens neighborhood, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the shooting happened at 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Essex Court. Once officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
Pops of ammunition heard at fire that sent 2 to hospital, Cherokee County officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house...
WCSO Alerts: Entering autos; theft reports and slew of arrests from traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 13 – 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Waters...
Breaking: Overnight fire injures 1 firefighter and displaces family of 5 in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – One firefighter from Walton County Fire Rescue received minor injuries in an overnight fire at 4285 Eddie Byrd Lane. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the incident happened when WCFR was assisting Loganville Fire Department on a house fire in the 4200 block of Eddie Byrd Lane in the city of Loganville, at 2:29 a.m. this morning.
19-year-old dead after shootout with another teen, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens teenager has died after getting into a shootout with an 18-year-old, police say. Athens-Clarke County officers say there were called to Gaines School Road just before 5 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference
CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2022. ZONE 5. Arrest- 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence...
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
It’s been 25 years since the death of 11-year-old Levi Frady. His murder is still unsolved
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Levi Frady. Eleven-year-old Levi Frady was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1997, on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County. Little Mill Road is...
wrwh.com
Officer Carol Leigh Ledford Memorial Intersection dedicated in Cleveland
(Cleveland)- More than 23 years after she died in an off-duty wreck, Cleveland Police Officer Carol Leigh Ledford of Clarkesville was remembered Friday near the site of that crash. District 51 State Sen. Steve Gooch led the brief ceremony that included comments from former Clarkesville Police Chief Clay Bridges, who...
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
wrwh.com
Up to 120-day detour planned on Barrett Mill Road
(Cleveland)- The replacement of a failing cross-drain that carries Flat Creek under Barrett Mill Road in White County will result in a detour beginning next week and lasting up to four months. White County Director of Public Works Derick Canupp said the detour for Barrett Mill Road will begin Tuesday,...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of...
Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing
Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday night in Walhalla.
Update: Pursuit and crash in Monroe Tuesday results in slew of charges
UPDATE (Oct. 19, 2022) – Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that Monroe Police Department was pursuing an alleged stolen Dodge Ram truck on John Deere Road Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed on Walton Road. “The driver of the truck lost control as...
