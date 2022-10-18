Read full article on original website
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
qcnews.com
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the...
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
Charlotte Knights bringing ice skating and snow tubing to Truist Field
CHARLOTTE — Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, and it’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. The Light the Knights Festival is shaping up to be a pretty chill time. The Charlotte Knights...
wccbcharlotte.com
Freeze Watches and Warnings Issued Ahead of Cold Blast
Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Boos & Brews Street Festival set for Oct. 28 in Mooresville
The Boos & Brews Street Festival to benefit Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic is returning for its second year, and the community is invited to come and join in this free, family-friendly event. Scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4-8 p.m., the festival, held in partnership with Ghostface Brewing and Southern...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. A&T student designs Ayantee Nikes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An N.C. A&T student’s sneaker design will be showcased by Nike. Arial Robinson, a senior at N.C. A&T, designed the Ayantee Nike Dunk sneaker. Robinson’s design was inspired by N.C. A&T's new student center. The Ayantee Nike Dunks will be available to the public...
First BQ.1 COVID-19 case sequenced in Mecklenburg County as bivalent booster demand remains low
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first case of the BQ.1 subvariant of omicron was sequenced in Mecklenburg County. Researchers in the lab at UNC Charlotte regularly sequence a handful of positive tests, reading the viruses genetic code to determine which variants are spreading. The case of BQ.1 was sequenced last...
Harris Teeter owner’s $25 billion merger deal to face federal antitrust hearings
CHARLOTTE — The Kroger Co.’s planned, $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons Cos. will face U.S. Senate hearings over antitrust concerns, according to published reports. The Senate will hold hearings next month on the deal, Bloomberg News reported. Cincinnati-based Kroger and Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons on Oct. 14 announced their...
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
WCNC
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
What you need to know as first area frost event expected Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE — The area’s first frost event is expected a little early this season. After a warm summer, the season’s first cold temperatures are moving in early this week. Monday will hit the 80′s until temperatures plunge Tuesday. The first frost event of the season is...
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
